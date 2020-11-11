OFFICIAL STATISTICS: HISTORICAL STATISTICS NOTICES ON THE INCIDENCE OF TUBERCULOSIS (TB) IN CATTLE IN GREAT BRITAIN, 2020 – MONTHLY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020
Published 13 May 2020
Last updated 11 November 2020
+ show all updates
-
11 November 2020
Added statistic notice, data to July 2020.
-
14 October 2020
Added statistical notice, May 2020 statistics (previously published on 12 August 2020 on the latest monthly statistics page)..
-
12 August 2020
Added statistical notice – April 2020 figures.
-
15 July 2020
Added statistical notice, February 2020 figures.
-
13 May 2020
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/historical-statistics-notices-on-the-incidence-of-tuberculosis-tb-in-cattle-in-great-britain-2020-monthly