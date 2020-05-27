mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
OFFICIAL STATISTICS: FACTS AND FIGURES: PATENT, TRADE MARK, DESIGN AND HEARING DATA 2019

(AGENPARL) -NEWPORT (UK), mer 27 maggio 2020

In 2020, for the first time, the statistical release is published in HTML, in addition to PDF format.

The statistics in this release are intended to provide factual information relating to the annual business activity of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

Intellectual property (IP) statistics should not be used alone to describe the level of innovation in the UK, or as a measure of inventorship. If you have questions about using our data, or wish to do so for research purposes, please contact us at <a and we will be happy to assist you.

Future release dates will be announced on the GOV.UK release calendar.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/facts-and-figures-patent-trade-mark-design-and-hearing-data-2019

