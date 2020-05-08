OFFICIAL STATISTICS: BEIS PUBLIC ATTITUDES TRACKER: WAVE 33

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.25MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.82MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.02MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker: Wave 33 – label data
View online
Download CSV
7.26MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker: Wave 33 – numeric data
View online
Download CSV
1.18MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/beis-public-attitudes-tracker-wave-33