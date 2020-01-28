28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

EMILIA ROMAGNA: FIANO (PD), DA FONTANA BECERA PROPAGANDA, SI SCUSI

LIBIA, LE CONDIZIONI DEI MIGRANTI NELLE CITTà

CARE LEAVERS NETWORK ITALIA – MERCOLEDì INCONTRO ALLA CAMERA – PARTECIPA FICO…

IL PAPA: è LA GIOIA CHE PORTA AVANTI IL VANGELO

TERREMOTO IN TURCHIA, BIZZETI: SITUAZIONE GRAVE E DIFFICILE MA C’è GRANDE SOLIDARIETà

COMMISSIONE DIFESA CONCLUDE INDAGINE SU RECLUTAMENTO FORZE ARMATE

ESCALATION OF VIOLENCE IN YEMEN

ESCALATION OF VIOLENCE IN YEMEN

ESCALATION OF VIOLENCE IN YEMEN

IL GRUPPO CARITAS DEL SAHEL AFFRONTA LE SFIDE DELLA REGIONE

Home » OFFICERS CLEARED OF MISCONDUCT
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

OFFICERS CLEARED OF MISCONDUCT

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London mar 28 gennaio 2020

Two officers have been cleared following a misconduct hearing. 

It had been alleged Police Constable Robert McCluskey and Police Constable Deniz Orman, both of the North West Command Unit, breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to Equality & Diversity, and Authority, Respect & Courtesy. 

It was alleged that between September 2017 and March 2018 both officers engaged in behaviour which amounted to bullying and/or harassment of a female officer. 

It was further alleged that the two officers had discriminated against the female officer on the grounds of her race.

A five day public misconduct hearing concluded on Friday, 24 January. 

The panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, found all of the allegations not proven.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/officers-cleared-of-misconduct-392774?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

MEYTAL LANDAU: A VISITING RESEARCHER IN HAMBURG

Redazione

DIDIER GUILLAUME A PRéSENTé UN PLAN GOUVERNEMENTAL POUR LA PROTECTION ET L’AMéLIORATION DU BIEN-êTRE ANIMAL

Redazione

50 ANNI DI STORIA DELLA BIBLIOTECA CIVICA

Redazione

OFFICERS CLEARED OF MISCONDUCT

Redazione

L’UNIVERSITé DU LUXEMBOURG ET L’OAI BâTISSENT LE FUTUR

Redazione

CONSORZIO MANITAL, D’APICE: SARA’ UNA GESTIONE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA CORRETTEZZA, DELLA TRASPARENZA E DEL RILANCIO NAZIONALE ED INTERNAZIONALE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More