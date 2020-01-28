(AGENPARL) – London mar 28 gennaio 2020

Two officers have been cleared following a misconduct hearing.

It had been alleged Police Constable Robert McCluskey and Police Constable Deniz Orman, both of the North West Command Unit, breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to Equality & Diversity, and Authority, Respect & Courtesy.

It was alleged that between September 2017 and March 2018 both officers engaged in behaviour which amounted to bullying and/or harassment of a female officer.

It was further alleged that the two officers had discriminated against the female officer on the grounds of her race.

A five day public misconduct hearing concluded on Friday, 24 January.

The panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, found all of the allegations not proven.