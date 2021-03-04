OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN CALGARY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 04 marzo 2021

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, police were called to the Nuvo Hotel at 827 12 Avenue S.W., for a complaint involving a person with a gun. A confrontation occurred between officers and the subject of the complaint that led to an officer-involved shooting. One person has died as a result of the shooting. No officers were injured during the event.

Roads are expected to remain closed in the area for some time, please avoid the area.

No further information is available for release at this time.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/officer-involved-shooting-in-downtown-calgarymar2021/