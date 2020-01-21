The CFI coin was recently introduced in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary ( CNC ) to recognise and reward employees for their achievements in delivering excellence in firearms training.

The awarding of the coin is decided upon by the CFI and recognises the outstanding performance of a firearms instructor, a member of support staff or an officer attending training. The tradition of the issuing a coin dates back many years to the Roman Empire when they issued them to soldiers to recognise their achievements.

Ch Insp Tim Ferris, Chief Firearms Instructor for the CNC , said: “PC Fisher is an experienced national firearms instructor and Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO) and I was pleased to present her with the CFI coin for excellence.

“She received this award as a result of her commitment and diligence when designing and reviewing firearms training packages, ensuring that they are challenging and comply with the National Police Firearms Training Curriculum.”

PC Fisher said: “I was really proud to receive the coin for excellence from the Chief Firearms Instructor for my role in the compliance unit within firearms training. I really enjoy my job, which is demanding but hugely rewarding and ensures that our officers remain highly skilled and ready for the challenges they face in their role.”