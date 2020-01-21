21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

OFFICER AWARDED FIRST CHIEF FIREARMS INSTRUCTOR’S COIN

ESSERE CRISTIANI è PURA GRATUITà

ANIMAL MEDICINE IMPROVEMENT NOTICE: ST PAUL’S VETERINARY CLINIC

KONING EN KONINGIN BIJ SEMINAR ‘INDONESIA AND THE NETHERLANDS: A JOINT FUTURE’

NEW VISA SYSTEM

IL PROGRAMMA DELLA VISITA DEL PAPA A BARI CON I VESCOVI DEL…

IL FORUM DI DAVOS, LA CENTESIMUS ANNUS: PIù ATTENZIONE A PERSONA E…

AUTHORITIES’ AND AGENCIES’ REPORTS ON THE EFFECTS OF TAXI REGULATION READY

BOLIVIA: C’è TENSIONE NEL PAESE ALLA VIGILIA DELLA GIORNATA NAZIONALE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JULIO SANCHEZ CRISTO OF LA W RADIO

Home » OFFICER AWARDED FIRST CHIEF FIREARMS INSTRUCTOR’S COIN
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

OFFICER AWARDED FIRST CHIEF FIREARMS INSTRUCTOR’S COIN

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

The CFI coin presented to PC Fisher

The CFI coin was recently introduced in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) to recognise and reward employees for their achievements in delivering excellence in firearms training.

The awarding of the coin is decided upon by the CFI and recognises the outstanding performance of a firearms instructor, a member of support staff or an officer attending training. The tradition of the issuing a coin dates back many years to the Roman Empire when they issued them to soldiers to recognise their achievements.

Ch Insp Tim Ferris, Chief Firearms Instructor for the CNC, said: “PC Fisher is an experienced national firearms instructor and Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO) and I was pleased to present her with the CFI coin for excellence.

“She received this award as a result of her commitment and diligence when designing and reviewing firearms training packages, ensuring that they are challenging and comply with the National Police Firearms Training Curriculum.”

PC Fisher said: “I was really proud to receive the coin for excellence from the Chief Firearms Instructor for my role in the compliance unit within firearms training. I really enjoy my job, which is demanding but hugely rewarding and ensures that our officers remain highly skilled and ready for the challenges they face in their role.”

Published 21 January 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/officer-awarded-first-chief-firearms-instructors-coin

Related posts

ENGINEERING: SUMMER INSTRUCTOR

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: SUMMER NURSE (LPN/RN)

Redazione

AGRICULTURE: NURSERY PRODUCTION ASSOCIATE

Redazione

COMITATO PROVINCIALE DI COORDINAMENTO: VIA LIBERA A MEDICINA

Redazione

METABOLOMICS STRATEGY REVEALS THE OSTEOGENIC MECHANISM OF YAK (BOS GRUNNIENS) BONES COLLAGEN PEPTIDES ON OVARIECTOMY-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IN RATS

Redazione

WARMING UP FOR THE SUN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More