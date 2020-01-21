(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020
The CFI coin was recently introduced in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) to recognise and reward employees for their achievements in delivering excellence in firearms training.
The awarding of the coin is decided upon by the CFI and recognises the outstanding performance of a firearms instructor, a member of support staff or an officer attending training. The tradition of the issuing a coin dates back many years to the Roman Empire when they issued them to soldiers to recognise their achievements.
Ch Insp Tim Ferris, Chief Firearms Instructor for the CNC, said: “PC Fisher is an experienced national firearms instructor and Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO) and I was pleased to present her with the CFI coin for excellence.
“She received this award as a result of her commitment and diligence when designing and reviewing firearms training packages, ensuring that they are challenging and comply with the National Police Firearms Training Curriculum.”
PC Fisher said: “I was really proud to receive the coin for excellence from the Chief Firearms Instructor for my role in the compliance unit within firearms training. I really enjoy my job, which is demanding but hugely rewarding and ensures that our officers remain highly skilled and ready for the challenges they face in their role.”
Published 21 January 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/officer-awarded-first-chief-firearms-instructors-coin