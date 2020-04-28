(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 28 aprile 2020
- Full Title: Office of Economics and Analytics and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Seek Comment on the Requests of Comcast Corporation and Midcontinent Communications for Waiver of the Commission’s Rules for Auction 105
- Document Type(s):
Public Notice
- Bureau(s):
Economics and Analytics, Wireless Telecommunications
Description:
Seeks comment on requests for waiver of certain competitive bidding rules for Auction 105
- DA/FCC #: DA-20-456
- Docket/RM: 19-244
Fonte/Source: https://www.fcc.gov/edoc/364004