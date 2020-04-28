martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
OFFICE OF ECONOMICS AND ANALYTICS AND WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS BUREAU SEEK COMMENT ON THE REQUESTS OF COMCAST CORPORATION AND MIDCONTINENT COMMUNICATIONS FOR WAIVER OF THE COMMISSION’S RULES FOR AUCTION 105

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 28 aprile 2020

  • Full Title: Office of Economics and Analytics and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Seek Comment on the Requests of Comcast Corporation and Midcontinent Communications for Waiver of the Commission’s Rules for Auction 105
  • Document Type(s):
    Public Notice
  • Bureau(s):
    Economics and Analytics, Wireless Telecommunications

Description:
Seeks comment on requests for waiver of certain competitive bidding rules for Auction 105

  • DA/FCC #: DA-20-456
  • Docket/RM: 19-244

Fonte/Source: https://www.fcc.gov/edoc/364004

