17 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

GLI APPUNTAMENTI DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE DAL 20 AL 24 GENNAIO

DIALOGO MIGRATORIO ITALIA-GERMANIA

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

FISCO: LORENZIN (PD), PIù SOLDI IN TASCA AI LAVORATORI DA GOVERNO CON…

FEMA HAS APPROVED OVER $2 BILLION IN PUBLIC ASSISTANCE FUNDS FOR THE…

BOARDWALK REDUCTION ON ALEXANDRA BRIDGE

LANCIATA A DUBLINO L’ITALIAN-IRISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

THE OAS REVIVAL

Home » OFA ATTENDS 2020 GREY-BRUCE FARMERS’ WEEK
Agenparl English Agroalimentare

OFA ATTENDS 2020 GREY-BRUCE FARMERS’ WEEK

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Ontario (Canada), ven 17 gennaio 2020

Summary and statistics from the 2020 Grey-Bruce Farmers’ Week:

  • 1,250 people attended in-person this year
  • Event held at the Elmwood Community Centre
  • Livestreaming was available for anyone who could not attend the event in-person
  • Over 225 pies were baked for the event (every meal ticket included pie for dessert)
  • 7 days of workshops and seminars – Goat day, Sheep day, Horse day, Dairy day, Beef day, Ecological day, Crops day
  • 28 speakers from the industry and 6 discussion panels throughout the event
  • Topics covered ranged from mental health, animal activism, animal health, commodity updates and climate change.

OFA supported the event as a platinum sponsor. OFA set up an exhibit for attendees to visit and also helped out by working the registration desk throughout the week.

Lisa Thompson MPP for the riding of Huron-Bruce Registrar General/Minister of Government Consumer Services stopped by the OFA exhibit to chat with Joanne Hughes MSR for Grey-Bruce

Packed room on Dairy Day listening to Farm Lawyer Kurtis Andrews address animal activism, on farm trespassing, farmers rights, and answering GBFW attendee questions.

The post OFA attends 2020 Grey-Bruce Farmers’ Week appeared first on Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Fonte/Source: https://ofa.on.ca/ofa-attends-2020-grey-bruce-farmers-week/

Related posts

– OJAI ART EXCHANGE PRESENTS: MATT WILSON & HIS ORCHESTRA

Redazione

FEDS : APPROXIMATELY RIGHT?: GLOBAL V. LOCAL METHODS FOR OPEN-ECONOMY MODELS WITH INCOMPLETE MARKETS

Redazione

DMD – CLASS OF 21 VALENTINE’S DAY BAKESALE.

Redazione

DNREC FISH & WILDLIFE NATURAL RESOURCES POLICE BLOTTER: JAN. 6-12

Redazione

DAILY BRIEFING JANUARY 20 2020

Redazione

2019 LAKE COUNTY TENTATIVE MULTIPLIER ANNOUNCED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More