(AGENPARL) – Ontario (Canada), ven 17 gennaio 2020

Summary and statistics from the 2020 Grey-Bruce Farmers’ Week:

1,250 people attended in-person this year

Event held at the Elmwood Community Centre

Livestreaming was available for anyone who could not attend the event in-person

Over 225 pies were baked for the event (every meal ticket included pie for dessert)

7 days of workshops and seminars – Goat day, Sheep day, Horse day, Dairy day, Beef day, Ecological day, Crops day

28 speakers from the industry and 6 discussion panels throughout the event

Topics covered ranged from mental health, animal activism, animal health, commodity updates and climate change.

OFA supported the event as a platinum sponsor. OFA set up an exhibit for attendees to visit and also helped out by working the registration desk throughout the week.

Lisa Thompson MPP for the riding of Huron-Bruce Registrar General/Minister of Government Consumer Services stopped by the OFA exhibit to chat with Joanne Hughes MSR for Grey-Bruce

Packed room on Dairy Day listening to Farm Lawyer Kurtis Andrews address animal activism, on farm trespassing, farmers rights, and answering GBFW attendee questions.

Fonte/Source: https://ofa.on.ca/ofa-attends-2020-grey-bruce-farmers-week/