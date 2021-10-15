(AGENPARL) – ven 15 ottobre 2021 mlns=’http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml’>

Innovate UK is delighted to be working with the UK government, our wider community and partners at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. This momentous event will help nations to accelerate their net zero commitments by mid-century.

A new research project has revealed that the majority of both female and ethnic minority business owners were unable to identify relatable role models to help them inspire success.

Self-driving vehicles in the UK are receiving a boost with the announcement that four trailblazing projects have received a total of £2.3 million from government.

Join the Innovate Local live event on 20th October to explore funding opportunities, find new partners, and meet national and local support agencies who will help drive your business forward.

Innovate UK is working closely with the UK games sector and its innovations, which provide £2.87 billion per annum to the UK digital economy, to discover sector growth and future opportunities.

INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY CHALLENGE FUND

This exciting free live event on 19th October brings together world-renowned researchers and innovators to discuss innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Over the next few weeks, the Quantum challenge will announce a further £70 million in funding from Innovate UK for business-led quantum technology projects.

The National Electrification Skills Framework and Forum provides an opportunity to map, design and deliver the training needed to supply these skills for the UK’s workforce.

The conference will outline how Faraday Institution researchers across all projects, with their industry partners, are taking a multi-disciplinary approach to battery recycling and reuse.

UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £8 million for projects to work on the development of the digital security by design software ecosystem.

AHRC, working with UKRI India, Innovate UK, the British Council, and partners in India, is seeking to commission scoping and engagement activity related to India-UK research.

