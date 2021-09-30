(AGENPARL) – gio 30 settembre 2021 mlns=’http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml’>

The Home of Grants, Investments and Support

Dear,

Please see below a list of all the new and current funding opportunities available to you on behalf of Innovate UK.

Please check individual competition dates as they may have been extended.

AHRC, working with UKRI India, Innovate UK, the British Council, and partners in India, is seeking to commission scoping and engagement activity related to India-UK research.

UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £8 million for projects to work on the development of the digital security by design (DSbD) software ecosystem.

UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £2 million for business-focused innovation in the horticultural food supply chain.

UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £865,000 to develop collaborative innovation projects in partnership with organisations from participating EUREKA members and GlobalStars countries.

UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £14.4million for service-led innovations to support healthy ageing.

Registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £1 billion for capital centric investment projects that help industrialise the electrified automotive supply chain at scale in the UK.

UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £65 million to develop and demonstrate integrated aviation systems and new vehicle technologies.

UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £65 million to develop and demonstrate integrated aviation systems and new vehicle technologies.

Organisations can apply for funding under the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund to deliver projects that offer value to energy consumers and society through energy network innovation.

Organisations can apply for funding under the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund to deliver projects that offer value to energy consumers and society through energy network innovation.

Organisations can apply for funding under the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund to deliver projects that offer value to energy consumers and society through energy network innovation.

Organisations can apply for funding under the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund to deliver projects that offer value to energy consumers and society through energy network innovation.

Women with exciting, innovative ideas who will inspire others can apply for a £50,000 grant and bespoke business support.

Organisations can apply for a share of £2 million, inclusive of VAT, to develop products and services to support innovative future space technologies.

Organisations can apply for a share of £450,000, inclusive of VAT, to support innovation on overseas rail opportunities in Australia, Canada and India.

Organisations can apply for a share of £300,000, inclusive of VAT, to deliver feasibility studies to support digital innovation for the Hanoi Metro System in Vietnam.

🔊 Listen to this