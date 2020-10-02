sabato, Ottobre 3, 2020
Agenparl

OCTOBER 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

by Redazione05

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 02 ottobre 2020

In response to community needs identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

Photo radar will be focusing on the communities of Altadore, Bankview, Braeside, Brentwood, Bridgeland/Riverside, Cambrian Heights, Cranston, Crescent Heights, Dalhousie, Dover, Forest Lawn, MacEwan, Marlborough, Monterey Park, Mount Pleasant, North Glenmore Park, North Haven, Rideau Park, Rutland Park, Southbend Business Park, West Hillhurst, and Windsor Park.

As well as photo radar, there are 55 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections.

The speed on green initiative uses up to 52 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit. Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.

These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others.

For a full list of Intersection Safety Camera locations, please visit www.calgary.ca/cps/Pages/Traffic/Speed-on-green-and-red-light-cameras.aspx.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/october-2020-photo-enforcement-locations/

