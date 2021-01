(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (University of California – Davis) Heart disease is a killer threat for southern sea otters feasting on domoic acid in their food web, according to a study led by the University of California, Davis. Climate change projections indicate that toxic blooms and domoic acid exposure will continue to rise.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/uoc–ota012621.php