16.11.2020

In July and August 2020, 1.5 million tourists were accommodated in tourist accommodation establishments located in coastal areas, and 7.3 million overnight stays were provided for them. Compared to the same period last year, the number of tourists was 14.3% lower, and the number of overnight stays was 18.9% lower.

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/culture-tourism-sport/tourism/occupancy-of-tourist-accommodation-establish-ments-in-poland-in-june-and-july-2020,5,23.html