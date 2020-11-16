lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

SULTANATE’S INFLATION FALLS 1.51% IN OCTOBER 2020

USA, BIDEN « SE SARò ELETTO PRESIDENTE, VEDRAI LA COSA PIù IMPORTANTE…

USA, RAFFENSPERGER: «SIA CHIARO, COLORO CHE VENGONO IN GEORGIA CON L’INTENZIONE DI…

MULTILATERALISM AND EUROPEAN STRATEGIC AUTONOMY IN A (POST)-COVID WORLD  

USA,  SIDNEY POWELL ESPONE I RISULTATI DEL TRUMP TEAM. PROVE SERIE PER…

WE SUPPORT THE PATH TO THE RULE OF LAW AND INTEGRATION IN…

USA, STACEY ABRAMS: «PIù DI 600.000» GEORGIANI HANNO GIà RICHIESTO SCHEDE PER…

STATI UNITI, COLLETTA PER LA CAMPAGNA CATTOLICA PER LO SVILUPPO UMANO

COMECE APPELLO ALL’UE: GARANTIRE UNA REGIONE ARTICA SOSTENIBILE E PACIFICA

ACS-REGNO UNITO, NUOVI AIUTI PER LA RICOSTRUZIONE DI BEIRUT

Agenparl

OCCUPANCY OF TOURIST ACCOMMODATION ESTABLISH MENTS IN POLAND IN JUNE AND JULY 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 16 novembre 2020

16.11.2020

In July and August 2020, 1.5 million tourists were accommodated in tourist accommodation establishments located in coastal areas, and 7.3 million overnight stays were provided for them. Compared to the same period last year, the number of tourists was 14.3% lower, and the number of overnight stays was 18.9% lower.

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/culture-tourism-sport/tourism/occupancy-of-tourist-accommodation-establish-ments-in-poland-in-june-and-july-2020,5,23.html

Post collegati

RETIREMENT AND OTHER PENSIONS IN 2019

Redazione

OCCUPANCY OF TOURIST ACCOMMODATION ESTABLISH MENTS IN POLAND IN JUNE AND JULY 2020

Redazione

PRODUCTION OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS IN 2015–2019

Redazione

EMER COOKE TAKES OFFICE AS HEAD OF EMA, , 16/11/2020

Redazione

AGENDA – HMPC AGENDA OF THE 16-18 NOVEMBER 2020 MEETING

Redazione

COMMITTEE FOR HERBAL MEDICINAL PRODUCTS (HMPC): 16-18 NOVEMBER 2020, VIRTUAL MEETING, FROM 16/11/2020 TO 18/11/2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More