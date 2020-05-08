venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
OBSERVATIONS OF TETREL BONDING BETWEEN SP3–CARBON AND THF

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01559H, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Victoria V. L. Heywood, T. P. J. Alford, Julius J.J. Roeleveld, Siebe S. J. Lekanne-Deprez, Abraham A. Verhoofstad, Jarl Ivar van der Vlugt, Melanie Schnell, Sérgio R Domingos, Anthony P. Davis, Tiddo Jonathan Mooibroek
We report the direct observation of tetrel bonding interactions between sp3-carbons of the supramolecular synthon 3,3-dimethyl-tetracyanocyclopropane (1) and tetrahydrofuran in the gas and crystalline phase. The intermolecular contact is established…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/kEPJfw0oXwE/D0SC01559H

