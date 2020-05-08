OBSERVATIONS OF TETREL BONDING BETWEEN SP3–CARBON AND THF

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Victoria V. L. Heywood, T. P. J. Alford, Julius J.J. Roeleveld, Siebe S. J. Lekanne-Deprez, Abraham A. Verhoofstad, Jarl Ivar van der Vlugt, Melanie Schnell, Sérgio R Domingos, Anthony P. Davis, Tiddo Jonathan Mooibroek

We report the direct observation of tetrel bonding interactions between sp 3 -carbons of the supramolecular synthon 3,3-dimethyl-tetracyanocyclopropane (1) and tetrahydrofuran in the gas and crystalline phase. The intermolecular contact is established…

