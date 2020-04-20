lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: ECONOMIA? BCE ACQUISTI BTP ITALIANI, NON MI FIDO Né DI…

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: SERVONO TITOLI COMUNI UE

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 APRIL 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: LITIGA E INSULTA MA COSA ASPETTA IL GOVERNO AD ALLONTANARE…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: BENE LEZIONI SULLA RAI, FINALMENTE CI HANNO ASCOLTATO

THE EU’S CORONA MARATHON: MOVING ON ALL TRACKS

FRANCESCO: RICOSTRUIAMO IL MONDO SENZA LASCIARE NESSUNO INDIETRO

DAL PAPA L’AUGURIO ALLE CHIESE D’ORIENTE PER LA PASQUA

POLITICA, CONTE: NO A GOVERNI TECNICI, DRAGHI PERSONA AUTOREVOLE

GIORNATA BAMBINI VITTIME DI ABUSI. METER: PEDOFILIA ONLINE IN AUMENTO

Agenparl
Image default
Home » OBSERVATIONAL CONSTRAINTS ON THE ORIGIN OF THE ELEMENTS. III. EVIDENCE FOR THE DOMINANT ROLE OF SUB-CHANDRASEKHAR SN IA IN THE CHEMICAL EVOLUTION OF MN AND FE IN THE GALAXY

OBSERVATIONAL CONSTRAINTS ON THE ORIGIN OF THE ELEMENTS. III. EVIDENCE FOR THE DOMINANT ROLE OF SUB-CHANDRASEKHAR SN IA IN THE CHEMICAL EVOLUTION OF MN AND FE IN THE GALAXY

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), lun 20 aprile 2020 First Author: Eitner, P.
Instruments: UVES
ProgramIDs: 095.B-0677, 266.D-5655
BibCode: 2020A&A…635A..38E

The abundance ratios of manganese to iron in late-type stars across a wide metallicity range place tight constraints on the astrophysical production sites of Fe-group elements. In this work, we investigate the chemical evolution of Mn in the Milky Way galaxy using high-resolution spectroscopic observations of stars in the Galactic disc and halo stars, as well as a sample of globular clusters. Our analysis shows that local thermodynamic equilibrium (LTE) leads to a strong imbalance in the ionisation equilibrium of Mn I and Mn II lines. Mn I produces systematically (up to 0.6 dex) lower abundances compared to the Mn II lines. Non-LTE (NLTE) radiative transfer satisfies the ionisation equilibrium across the entire metallicity range, of -3 ≲ [Fe/H] ≲ -1, leading to consistent abundances from both ionisation stages of the element. We compare the NLTE abundances with Galactic Chemical Evolution models computed using different sources of type Ia and type II supernova (SN Ia and SN II) yields. We find that a good fit to our observations can be obtained by assuming that a significant (∼75%) fraction of SNe Ia stem from a sub-Chandrasekhar (sub-Mch) channel. While this fraction is larger than that found in earlier studies (∼50%), we note that we still require ∼25% near-Mch SNe Ia to obtain solar [Mn/Fe] at [Fe/H] = 0. Our new data also suggest higher SN II Mn yields at low metallicity than typically assumed in the literature.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/UAui_PouFV0/detail.php

Post collegati

OBSERVATIONAL CONSTRAINTS ON THE ORIGIN OF THE ELEMENTS. III. EVIDENCE FOR THE DOMINANT ROLE OF SUB-CHANDRASEKHAR SN IA IN THE CHEMICAL EVOLUTION OF MN AND FE IN THE GALAXY

Redazione

IIA SCIENTISTS CONNECT LITHIUM ABUNDANCE IN INTERSTELLAR SPACE TO NEW LITHIUM RICH RED GIANTS

Redazione

CONSTRAINING THE STELLAR ASTROPHYSICS POWERING COSMIC REIONIZATION: SPECTRAL TEMPLATES OF EXTREMELY LOW-METALLICITY MAIN-SEQUENCE O-STARS

Redazione

L-DOPA MODULATES THE KINETICS BUT NOT THE THERMODYNAMIC EQUILIBRIUM OF TTA+ AMPHIPHILES FORMING LYOTROPIC NEMATIC LIQUID CRYSTALS

Redazione

LA DANZA DELLE STELLE INTORNO AL BUCO NERO SUPERMASSICCIO OSSERVATA DA UN TELESCOPIO DELL’ESO DIMOSTRA CHE EINSTEIN AVEVA RAGIONE

Redazione

MIRACLES: ATMOSPHERIC CHARACTERIZATION OF DIRECTLY IMAGED PLANETS AND SUBSTELLAR COMPANIONS AT 4-5 μM. I. PHOTOMETRIC ANALYSIS OF β PIC B, HIP 65426 B, PZ TEL B, AND HD 206893 B

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More