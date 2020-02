(AGENPARL) – Oxford, sab 01 febbraio 2020 OED Word of the Day: o, n.5 Used to symbolize a hug, esp. at the end of a letter, greetings card, or the like. Only in combination with x, as in xox, xoxo, etc.

Fonte/Source: https://www.oed.com/view/Entry/82862410