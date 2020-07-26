lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
OʻAHU AND KAUAʻI UH CAMPUSES CLOSED MONDAY DUE TO HURRICANE

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, dom 26 luglio 2020

Hurricane Douglas’ projected path

The University of Hawaiʻi campuses and facilities on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi will remain closed Monday, July 27, due to Hurricane Douglas. Only employees critical to operations should report to their campus, as directed by their supervisor.

UH campuses on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island are scheduled to open Monday.

The closed campuses and centers are:

  • University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
  • University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu
  • Kapiʻolani Community College
  • Windward Community College
  • Honolulu Community College
  • Kauaʻi Community College
  • Waiʻanae Moku Education Center

Douglas is expected to bring hurricane force winds and heavy rains to Oʻahu through Sunday, and impact Kauaʻi overnight into Monday. UH will announce when the campuses and facilities will reopen, which may be as early as Tuesday, July 28.

All members of the UH community are urged to sign up for UH Alert to receive emergency text alerts. If you have already signed up, log in to ensure that your contact information is up-to-date.

Notifications affecting UH campuses will be posted on the Emergency Information webpage, as well as on social media: Facebook and Twitter

Please stay informed and updated:


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/Ce9AH99XCcg/

