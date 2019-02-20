20 Febbraio 2019
(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), wed 20 February 2019

Photo from NV PLGU FB Post

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Feb. 20 (PIA) – The provincial government has set aside more than P59 million for the development of farm to market roads and improvement of irrigation systems here to boost economic and agricultural productivity.

Engineer Virgilio Dela Cruz, assistant provincial agriculturist said the fund has been allotted this year to address the problems of upland farmers in the province.

“This is one if not the biggest fund allocation made by the provincial government to boost economic and agricultural activities,” he said.

Dela Cruz said P40 million of the fund will be used for the improvement of Community Irrigation Systems (CIS) while the P19.1 million allocation will be poured for the development of FMRs, especially in agricultural areas.

“Our target sites are agricultural production areas which are mostly in upland areas,” he added.

Dela Cruz also said the implementation of the projects will be offered through counterparting with concerned local government units and civil society organizations. (MDCT/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1018743

