NUWC DIVISION NEWPORT EMPLOYEE WINS PEO IWS INDIVIDUAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Nate Brinker, an Undersea Warfare Command and Control Systems technical director at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, recently won a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Individual Excellence Award. This award acknowledges innovation and improvement in the areas of product quality, technical innovation, cost control/schedule acceleration, organizational efficiency and process improvement.

Brinker, a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island, is being recognized for work performed between January and June 2020, specifically guiding a diverse team of government and private developers through multiple agile software capability drop improvements for the Undersea Warfare Decision Support System (USW DSS).

“Brinker advocated for a technically challenging remote access capability to greatly enhance fleet operational and command and control capability,” said Michael Essig, PEO IWS 5E principal assistant program manager, who nominated Brinker. “Because of Mr. Brinker’s direction, tactical and operational leaders can now monitor and access USW DSS installed at Theater Undersea Warfare Command Headquarters watch floors from any other supporting or supported Navy or Joint Headquarters. This ensures greater situational awareness and coordination between various operational commands and improved continuity of operations without expanding the program’s in-service hardware portfolio, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Brinker also supported the Carrier Tactical Support Center by clearly defining integration requirements with the Minotaur program, an automated sensor data correlation processor that can be installed on platforms or in control stations to analyze the data coming in from sea search radars, electromagnetic spectrum sensors, video cameras and other sources, for nuclear-propulsion attack aircraft carrier anti-submarine warfare command and control. He assembled an innovative team of experts across multiple programs and private contractors, ensuring organizational efficiency across this system-of-systems and enhancing the use of helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in Carrier Strike Group and Theater Undersea Warfare operations.

In addition, Brinker expanded the number of Development Secure Operations (DevSecOps) environments to include development, testing, and Beta fleet-representative user environments. This cut software development and integration times by several weeks, allowed for greater control over risk management framework testing and reporting and has become the model for small-program agile continuous improvement practices.

Brinker will be honored during the next PEO IWS all-hands meeting in November.

NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

