NUTRITION IN THE DAYS OF COVID

There are plausible indications that selenium or vitamin D may have positive health-related effects; these findings, however, are mostly the result of cell culture and animal studies. The evidence of such beneficial effects from human studies is very weak. Yet, some reviews suggest an inverse association between the vitamin D status and the risk of acute respiratory tract infections and depression, both potentially relevant in the context of COVID-19, although high-quality studies are urgently needed. Many recommendations also include secondary plant products, such as polyphenols and carotenoids, as they are said to strengthen the body’s immune function, but the evidence is also weak.

However, high-quality controlled human intervention studies in COVID-19 patients are not yet available; therefore, the benefits of supplements for people with a virus infection are questionable. Personally, I would not recommend taking these supplements unless there is an actual medical reason.

The current recommendations for micronutrient intake in healthy individuals include safety margins, so even if there is an increase in nutrient demand, this does not necessarily imply that a nutritional deficit is imminent. A balanced diet provides a person’s body with a sufficient amount of all the required micronutrients.

Fonte/Source: https://www.tum.de/en/about-tum/news/press-releases/details/36110/