(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 21 agosto 2020 (ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies) Nutrients can aggravate the already negative effects of climate change on corals to trigger mass coral bleaching. A study suggests ecosystem managers can reduce the impacts of coral bleaching by implementing strategies to reduce nutrient stress in areas subject to thermal stress.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/acoe-nmc082020.php