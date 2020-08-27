NURSING’S ROLE IN HEALTH EQUITY, PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES, AND COVID-19: CRITICAL ISSUES FOR THE FUTURE OF NURSING 2020-2030

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 27 agosto 2020 Source: National Academy of Medicine (NAM). Published: 8/20/2020.

This one-hour, 30-minute webinar features speakers from the study on the Future of Nursing 2020-2030 who share updates on the study’s status and sought public input on nurses’ roles in responding to COVID-19. A panel of experts also discusses how nursing can advance health equity, the role of nurses in public health emergencies, and nurses’ experiences on the frontlines of COVID-19.

(Video or Multimedia)

