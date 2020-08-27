(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 27 agosto 2020

Hawaiʻi hospitals are urgently seeking nurses, including recent nursing graduates, because of the increasing number of hospitalizations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Hawaiʻi State Center for Nursing ( HSCN ) housed in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene is part of this collaborative effort with the state.

All available nurses, including spring and summer 2020 graduates from a licensed practical nurse program, associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree program in nursing, and graduate entry program in nursing students who completed their prelicensure year of education in August 2020, are encouraged to respond to this call for employment by completing the recruitment survey.

Immediate staffing needs include:

Long term care

Medical surgical

Telemetry

ICU and critical care

All recent graduates, even if they have not yet taken the NCLEX-PN or NCLEX-RN licensing exams, are needed to work in a variety of nursing roles, and not necessarily with COVID-19 patients.

The state has waived license requirements during the emergency proclamation period to allow new nursing graduates to work to their full scope of practice immediately upon graduation. This provision enables the nursing workforce to respond to and support the nursing needs as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased.

The survey, sponsored by HSCN, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii ( HAH ) and Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management, a subsidiary of HAH , will be shared with employers in Hawaiʻi who will reach out to respondents for employment opportunities.

—Based on a joint news release from the Healthcare Association of Hawaii and the Hawaiʻi State Center for Nursing

The post Nurses urgently needed at Hawaiʻi hospitals with COVID-19 surge first appeared on University of Hawaiʻi System News.





