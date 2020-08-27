giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 27, 2020

PRODUCTION, DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR SIGNAGE FOR THE DELEGATION…

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

THE RENTRéE OF 2020: DECISION TIME FOR EU FOREIGN POLICY

BELARUS: JOINT STATEMENT BY HR/VP, JOSEP BORRELL AND THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN 5A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

Agenparl

NURSES URGENTLY NEEDED AT HAWAIʻI HOSPITALS WITH COVID-19 SURGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 27 agosto 2020

Student nurse with face shield on

Hawaiʻi hospitals are urgently seeking nurses, including recent nursing graduates, because of the increasing number of hospitalizations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Hawaiʻi State Center for Nursing (HSCN) housed in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene is part of this collaborative effort with the state.

All available nurses, including spring and summer 2020 graduates from a licensed practical nurse program, associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree program in nursing, and graduate entry program in nursing students who completed their prelicensure year of education in August 2020, are encouraged to respond to this call for employment by completing the recruitment survey.

stethoscope

Immediate staffing needs include:

  • Long term care
  • Medical surgical
  • Telemetry
  • ICU and critical care

All recent graduates, even if they have not yet taken the NCLEX-PN or NCLEX-RN licensing exams, are needed to work in a variety of nursing roles, and not necessarily with COVID-19 patients.

The state has waived license requirements during the emergency proclamation period to allow new nursing graduates to work to their full scope of practice immediately upon graduation. This provision enables the nursing workforce to respond to and support the nursing needs as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased.

The survey, sponsored by HSCN, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) and Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management, a subsidiary of HAH, will be shared with employers in Hawaiʻi who will reach out to respondents for employment opportunities.

—Based on a joint news release from the Healthcare Association of Hawaii and the Hawaiʻi State Center for Nursing

The post Nurses urgently needed at Hawaiʻi hospitals with COVID-19 surge first appeared on University of Hawaiʻi System News.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/KZcsD5y_xuo/

Post collegati

NURSES URGENTLY NEEDED AT HAWAIʻI HOSPITALS WITH COVID-19 SURGE

Redazione

STRENGTHENING NURSING HOME POLICY FOR THE POSTPANDEMIC WORLD: HOW CAN WE IMPROVE RESIDENTS’ HEALTH OUTCOMES AND EXPERIENCES?

Redazione

LECTURER IN NURSING AND ASSOCIATED PROGRAMMES X2 (HS0279R)

Redazione

NEW JERSEY DID NOT ENSURE THAT INCIDENTS OF POTENTIAL ABUSE OR NEGLECT OF MEDICAID BENEFICIARIES RESIDING IN NURSING FACILITIES WERE ALWAYS PROPERLY INVESTIGATED AND REPORTED

Redazione

UP INTERNATIONAL NURSING AND HEALTHCARE FORUM TO TACKLE THE CONSEQUENCES OF SOCIAL INEQUITIES IN THE TIME OF PANDEMIC

Redazione

DEAN OF NURSING INDUCTED INTO DISTINGUISHED ACADEMY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More