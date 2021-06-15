(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 15 giugno 2021 Due to the corona pandemic, the development of employment in the fields of culture was poor in 2020. After the positive development that has continued since 2017, employment weakened especially in cultural industries. According to the Labour Force Survey, employment in cultural industries was around 111,000 in 2020 (95% confidence interval ±3,300). The drop from the previous year amounted to around 5.6 per cent (Figure 1). The employment of those working in cultural occupations as their main job weakened less, by around 2.6 per cent, than that of those working in other cultural occupations, whose employment decreased by some 13 per cent.

