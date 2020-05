(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020 According to Statistics Finland, Finnish citizenship was granted in 2019 to 9,649 foreign citizens permanently resident in Finland. Altogether, 438 more Finnish citizenships were granted than in 2018. In relative terms, the number grew by 5 per cent from the previous year.

