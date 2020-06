(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 06 giugno 2020 The number of patients treated with coronavirus infection has fallen to below four hundred, and there are four counties where there are no active infections, the Chief Medical Officer said at the Friday online press conference of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic.

