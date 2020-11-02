NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN SULTANATE AIRPORTS REACHES 3.79 MILLION

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), lun 02 novembre 2020

The total number of passengers travelling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm) at the end of August 2020 reached 3.79 million passengers. Meanwhile, the number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar International Airports at the end of August 2020 reached 27,325 flights, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 68.5% to 3.41 million passengers at the end of August 2020, over the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the total number of flights at Muscat International Airport also fell by 64% to 28,129 flights at the end of August 2020, from 78,171 flights for the same period of 2019.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 25,681 flights at the end of August 2020, falling 63.9% over the same period of 2019. Meanwhile, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport fell by 68.6% at the end of August 2020, reaching 3.16 million passengers. This included 1.51 million passenger arrivals, 1.63 million passenger departures, and 6,632 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 65.5% to 2,448 flights at the end of August 2020, against 7,098 flights for the same period of 2019. The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 65.8% and 65.2%, respectively. The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 67.1% to 255,179 passengers at the end of August 2020, against 776,018 passengers for the same period of the previous year. This included 126,884 passenger arrivals and 128,295 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell by 69.3% to 295,540 passengers at the end of August 2020 compared to 962,778 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport fell by 68.9% to 2,526 flights compared to 8,120 flights in August 2019.

The total number of international flights at the Salalah International airport fell by 66.7% to 1,110 flights at the end of August 2020, while the number of domestic fights fell by 70.4% to 1,416 flights. The total number of international passengers fell by 66.8% to reach 122,258 passengers, while the number of domestic passengers also fell by 70.8% to 173,282 passengers.

Meanwhile, the total number of passengers at Sohar International Airport fell by 66.3% to 68,714 passengers for the period under study compared to 203,647 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Sohar International Airport also fell 68.1% to 534 flights at the end of August 2020 compared to 1,673 flights in August 2019.

Duqm Airport also saw a drop in the total number of domestic passengers by 60.5% to 14,539 passengers at the end of August 2020 compared to 36,766 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Duqm Airport till the end of August 2020 reached 154, which is the drop by 62.1% compared to 406 flights in 2019, the report showed.

