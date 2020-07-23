NUMBER OF COUPLES REQUESTING BABY EXPECTING SUPPORT NOW ABOVE ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), gio 23 luglio 2020 The number of couples requesting baby expecting support is now above one hundred thousand, meaning that the government has provided help for minimum two hundred thousand young people, the Minister of State for Family and Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Human Capacities announced at a press conference held on Wednesday in Budapest.

