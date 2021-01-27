mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

APPENDINO, DI MAIO: SPERO CHE LEI POSSA DIMOSTRARE LA SUA INNOCENZA

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), PIENO SOSTEGNO A ZINGARETTI

CICLO DI INCONTRI “RIPENSARE L’EDUCAZIONE NEL XXI SECOLO”: SABATO 30 GENNAIO IL…

UKEF POWERS PEOPLEFORCE IN WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS

FRANCESCO: GESù è L’UNICO “MAESTRO DI VITA”

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: ‘NON SIAMO CATTIVI’ AFFERMA IL VIDEO PROMOZIONALE DEL WEF…

SUSTAINABILITY AGREEMENTS: CMA ISSUES INFORMATION FOR BUSINESSES

CS_ GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA: “MAI ABBASSARE LA GUARDIA. AI…

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

Agenparl

NUCLEOPHILIC DEGRADATION OF DIAZINON IN THERMOREVERSIBLE POLYMER-POLYMER AQUEOUS BIPHASIC SYSTEMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Although aqueous biphasic systems have been largely investigated in the separation and/or purification of biocompounds, their potential as reaction media to design integrated reaction-separation processes has been less explored. In this work aqueous biphasic systems (ABS) composed of polypropylene glycol of molecular weight 400 g.mol-1 (PPG 400) and different polyethylene glycols (PEG) were characterized, and investigated as integrated reaction-separation processes, i.e. in the nucleophilic degradation of Diazinon and further separation of reaction products by taking advantage of these ABS lower-critical solution temperature (LCST) behaviour. The nucleophilic degradation of Diazinon was carried out at the monophasic regime at 298 K, after which an increase in temperature (up to 313 K) allowed the products separation by two-phase formation (thermoreversible systems). The reaction kinetics and reaction pathways have been determined. The reaction kinetics increase as the PEG molecular weight decreases, with the half-lives values obtained being competitive to those previously reported using volatile organic solvents as solvent media and significantly higher than under alkaline hydrolysis. One reaction pathway occurs in ABS comprising PEGs of higher molecular weight, whereas in ABS composed of PEG 600 two reaction pathways have been identified, meaning that the reaction pathways can be tailored by changing the PEG nature. ABS formed by PEGs of lower molecular weight were identified as the most promising option to separate the pesticide degradation products by simple applying changes in temperature.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/59qKafJbURE/D0CP06086K

Post collegati

CARBON-CHOMPING SOIL BACTERIA MAY POSE HIDDEN CLIMATE RISK

Redazione

NUCLEOPHILIC DEGRADATION OF DIAZINON IN THERMOREVERSIBLE POLYMER-POLYMER AQUEOUS BIPHASIC SYSTEMS

Redazione

AN IN SILICO INVESTIGATION OF THE BINDING MODES AND PATHWAY OF APTO-253 ON C-KIT G-QUADRUPLEX DNA

Redazione

COVALENT FUNCTIONALIZATION OF TWO-DIMENSIONAL BLACK PHOSPHORUS NANOSHEETS WITH PORPHYRINS AND ITS PHOTOPHYSICAL CHARACTERIZATIONS

Redazione

NEW MARITIME UK CHAIR LOOKS TO SHAKE UP PUBLIC PERCEPTION

Redazione

COMPARATIVE EVALUATION OF MAX-TI3ALC2 AND MXENE-TI3C2 AS AFFINITY CHROMATOGRAPHIC MATERIALS FOR HIGHLY SELECTIVE ENRICHMENT OF PHOSPHOPEPTIDES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More