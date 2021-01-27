NUCLEOPHILIC DEGRADATION OF DIAZINON IN THERMOREVERSIBLE POLYMER-POLYMER AQUEOUS BIPHASIC SYSTEMS

Although aqueous biphasic systems have been largely investigated in the separation and/or purification of biocompounds, their potential as reaction media to design integrated reaction-separation processes has been less explored. In this work aqueous biphasic systems (ABS) composed of polypropylene glycol of molecular weight 400 g.mol-1 (PPG 400) and different polyethylene glycols (PEG) were characterized, and investigated as integrated reaction-separation processes, i.e. in the nucleophilic degradation of Diazinon and further separation of reaction products by taking advantage of these ABS lower-critical solution temperature (LCST) behaviour. The nucleophilic degradation of Diazinon was carried out at the monophasic regime at 298 K, after which an increase in temperature (up to 313 K) allowed the products separation by two-phase formation (thermoreversible systems). The reaction kinetics and reaction pathways have been determined. The reaction kinetics increase as the PEG molecular weight decreases, with the half-lives values obtained being competitive to those previously reported using volatile organic solvents as solvent media and significantly higher than under alkaline hydrolysis. One reaction pathway occurs in ABS comprising PEGs of higher molecular weight, whereas in ABS composed of PEG 600 two reaction pathways have been identified, meaning that the reaction pathways can be tailored by changing the PEG nature. ABS formed by PEGs of lower molecular weight were identified as the most promising option to separate the pesticide degradation products by simple applying changes in temperature.