NTPC – FY20 PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP BY 14.15%

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 27 giugno 2020

Ministry of Power

NTPC – FY20 Profit Before Tax up by 14.15%

Posted On:
27 JUN 2020 5:52PM by PIB Delhi

NTPC Ltd.,  a central PSU under Ministry of Power and the Country’s largest power generator  with a group installed capacity of 62110 MW, declared the financial results for FY20 along with the unaudited financial results for Q4 FY20 on 27 June 2020.

In FY20, NTPC has recorded the highest ever commercial capacity addition of 8260 MW which includes acquisition of 2970 MW capacity of THDC and NEEPCO. The gross generation of NTPC Group for FY20 was 290.19 Billion units as against 305.90 Billion units during the previous year.  In addition, the gross generation of THDC & NEEPCO was 10.91 Billion Units. On Standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for FY20 was 259.62 Billion units as against 274.45 Billion units in the previous year. Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 68.20% as against National Average of 55.89% with an availability factor of 89.67%.

For FY20, the total income crossed the one lakh crore mark and was ₹ 100,478.41 crore as against ₹ 92,179.56 crore in FY19, registering an increase of 9%. For Q4 FY20, total income was ₹ 28,278.75 crore as against ₹ 22,545.61 crore in Q4 FY19, registering an increase of 25.43%.

Profit before tax was ₹ 14,465.92 crore in FY20 as against ₹ 12,672.52 crore in FY19 registering an increase of 14.15%.  For Q4 FY20, PBT was ₹ 4,383.77 crore, as against ₹ 3,537.17 crore in Q4 FY19 registering an increase of 23.93%.

Profit after tax was ₹ 10,112.81 crore in FY20 as against ₹ 11,749.89 crore in FY19.

The Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd. have recommended a final dividend @ 26.5% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹ 2.65 per equity share of the face value of ₹ 10/- each for FY20, subject to the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting. The Company had paid an Interim Dividend @ 5% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹0.50 per equity share in March 2020. This is the 27th consecutive year of dividend payment by the Company.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1634787

