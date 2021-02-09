martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
NSWC CRANE RELEASES 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 febbraio 2021

CRANE, Ind. – Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) releases its 2020 Year in Review, available at the link below.

https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NSWC_Crane/Annual%20Review/Year%20in%20Review%202020%20Working%2002.04.21.pdf?ver=oZOQBH_adm7nrXHYCl2dcQ%3d%3d

About NSWC Crane

NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electronic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today’s Warfighter.

Join Our Team! NAVSEA employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce – from students and entry level employees to experienced professionals and individuals with disabilities. We support today’s sophisticated Navy and Marine Corps ships, aircraft, weapon systems and computer systems. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, IT and cyber specialists, as well as trade and other support professionals to ensure the U.S. Navy can protect and defend America. Please contact NSWC Crane Human Resources at

Fonte/Source: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/2497213/nswc-crane-releases-2020-year-in-review/

