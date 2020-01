(AGENPARL) – Washington ven 24 gennaio 2020 Original release date: January 24, 2020

The National Security Agency (NSA) has released an information sheet with guidance on mitigating cloud vulnerabilities. NSA identifies cloud security components and discusses threat actors, cloud vulnerabilities, and potential mitigation measures.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages administrators and users to review NSA’s guidance on Mitigating Cloud Vulnerabilities and CISA’s Analysis Report on Microsoft Office 365 and other Cloud Security Observations for more information.

