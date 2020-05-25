lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
NPF CLIENTS RETURN 8.2% YIELD ON THEIR PENSION SAVINGS IN 2019

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW (RUSSIA), lun 25 maggio 2020

In 2019, non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) accrued in their customer accounts the average net yield of 8.2% p.a. — well above the annual inflation reading (3%). These figures are reported in the analytical commentary NPF Yields, a review outlining pension funds’ reporting, which will be available on a quarterly basis.

The funds recorded improvements in their investment activity in 2019. The weighted average yield on pension savings before fees due to a management company, special-purpose depository and fund (the so-called gross yield) totalled 10.7% and 8.1% on pension reserves.

Yield from investments of NPF assets in the three years between 2017 and 2019 exceeded inflation and came in at 15.9% (before fee payments) on pension savings and 12.1% as paid in accounts; on pension reserves it totalled 20.2% before fee payments, whereas the rate of inflation accumulated for the three years was 10.1%.

Preview photo: Fizkes / Shutterstock / Fotodom

0http://www.cbr.ru/Collection/Collection/File/27892/prof_npf_2019.pdf’>http://www.cbr.ru/Collection/Collection/File/27892/prof_npf_2019.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.cbr.ru/eng/press/event/?id=6777

