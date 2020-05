Currently Statistics Netherlands provides a first estimate of the GDP growth rate 45 days after the end of the reference quarter. This paper investigates whether nowcasting could provide a good substitute for the current estimation method. We found that the best performing nowcasting model has a margin of uncertainty very close to the current ’flash’ estimates. Importantly, it is demonstrated to suffer from a significantly smaller bias than the current method does.



