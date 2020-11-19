‘NOW THE PEOPLE HAVE A VOICE’: ALUMNA ELLA JONES LEADS FERGUSON AS MAYOR AFTER HISTORIC WIN

When Ella Jones speaks, she is personable, unflinchingly positive about the future, yet also analytical.

These are traits of a natural politician, but the University of Missouri–St. Louis alumna says it was her late husband who had an innate interest in politics, not her.

“I never had an interest in politics,” she says with an effusive laugh. “My husband was the political person in the family. He was in the Ferguson Township Open Democratic Club. He would go to all these political meetings and drag me along with him.”

That changed after her husband Tim’s passing in 2013 and the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown

in Ferguson, Missouri. Looking for a challenge and a way to support her community, Jones ran for and won a seat on the Ferguson City Council in 2015.

It was the first time a Black resident was elected to the council, despite making up 67 percent of the population. In June, she made history again as the first woman and Black resident elected mayor of the city. It’s a moment she — and many other Ferguson residents — will never forget.