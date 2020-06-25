NOW THE GREEN BLADE RISETH

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 25 giugno 2020

Bob Chilcott

Bob Chilcott has been involved with choral music all his life, first as a Chorister and then a Choral Scholar at King’s College, Cambridge. Later, he sang and composed music for 12 years with the King’s Singers. His experiences with that group, his passionate commitment to young and amateur choirs, and his profound belief that music can unite people, have inspired him both to compose full-time and, through proactive workshopping, to promote choral music worldwide.