November 17, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing

Date Posted: November 16, 2020



20 District/Charter Educational Support Professionals of the Year honored, one to be named state winner

Date Posted: November 16, 2020



Delaware Finalist for International Insurance Domicile of the Year

Date Posted: November 16, 2020



Delaware Division of Public Health Announces Data Breach Incident

Date Posted: November 15, 2020



Relief Fund’s Community Resiliency Fund Applications Due Nov. 15

Date Posted: November 14, 2020



Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

Date Posted: November 13, 2020



Weekly COVID-19 Update-Nov. 13, 2020: New Daily Cases Continue to Spike; Hospitalizations, Deaths Continue to Increase

Date Posted: November 13, 2020



Unified Command For Oil Incident Along Delaware, Maryland Beaches Suspends Cleanup Operations

Date Posted: November 13, 2020



AG Jennings calls on Barr to reverse new policy that “will erode the public’s confidence in the 2020 election”

Date Posted: November 13, 2020



Governor Carney, DPH Announce Testing Partnership with Nemours, Pediatric Care Providers across Delaware

Date Posted: November 13, 2020



Secretary of State Bullock Sends Dawali Greetings and Well Wishes

Date Posted: November 13, 2020



Deadline Set For Applying To DE Relief Grant Program

Date Posted: November 12, 2020



DNREC Issues Croda NOV for Air Quality Permit Violations

Date Posted: November 12, 2020



Delaware Joins the ALL-IN Foster Adoption Challenge

Date Posted: November 12, 2020



Delaware Public Health Officials Confirm First Flu Case of the 2020-2021 Season

Date Posted: November 12, 2020



DNREC to Break Ground on Killens Pond Elevated Walkway

Date Posted: November 12, 2020



Delaware Veterans Day 2020

Date Posted: November 10, 2020



More Delaware Beaches are Cleared of Oily Debris

Date Posted: November 10, 2020



November 10, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing

Date Posted: November 10, 2020



DNREC Natural Resources Police Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Delaware Children

Date Posted: November 10, 2020



Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

Date Posted: November 9, 2020



Weekly COVID-19 Update – Nov. 6, 2020: Delaware Sees Highest Single-Day Total of New Cases Since Height of Pandemic

Date Posted: November 6, 2020



Attorney General Jennings Secures Relief for Investors in Real Estate Joint Venture

Date Posted: November 6, 2020



Reminder: FY 2022 Budget Hearings To Be Held Virtually Nov 9 – 20

Date Posted: November 6, 2020



Governor Carney Issues Second Revision to Omnibus COVID-19 Order

Date Posted: November 5, 2020



Governor Carney Announces Nominations to Key Administration Posts

Date Posted: November 5, 2020



Some Southern Delaware, Maryland Beaches Cleared of Oily Debris, Tar Balls

Date Posted: November 5, 2020



Del. Museums Sponsor Three Virtual-Programs During November

Date Posted: November 4, 2020



Delaware Emitirá Beneficios de Emergencia Para Octubre a los Hogares Elegibles de SNAP, TANF, y Asistencia General

Date Posted: November 4, 2020



Statement from Attorney General Jennings on passing of Elaine and Wayne Manlove

Date Posted: November 3, 2020



November 03, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing

Date Posted: November 2, 2020



Child and Adult Care Food Program offers meal reimbursement

Date Posted: November 2, 2020



Unified Command for Delaware Coastal Oil Spill Assesses Cleanup Effort and Smaller Remaining Tar Balls on Beaches

Date Posted: November 2, 2020



Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

Date Posted: November 1, 2020



Enrollment Open For Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace

Date Posted: November 1, 2020



URGENT: Get Your Ballot In!

Date Posted: October 31, 2020



Weekly COVID-19 Update – Oct. 30, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Increase

Date Posted: October 30, 2020



DNREC Extends Public Comment Period 30 Days for Diamond State Port Corp.’s Proposed Container Port

Date Posted: October 30, 2020



Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency

Date Posted: October 30, 2020



Delaware, New Jersey, and Rhode Island Announce Coordination on COVID-19 Testing Guidance

Date Posted: October 30, 2020



Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits for October to Eligible SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance Households

Date Posted: October 30, 2020



Additional Delaware Hunting Seasons Open in November

Date Posted: October 30, 2020



Kent County added to Delaware’s spotted lanternfly quarantine

Date Posted: October 29, 2020



Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

Date Posted: October 29, 2020



Cleanup Operation Extends from Upper Delaware Bay to Ocean City, Md.

Date Posted: October 28, 2020



OMB to Hold FY 2022 Online Budget Hearings November 9 -20

Date Posted: October 28, 2020



Expanded eligibility and increased funding for hardest-hit industries now part of DE Relief Grants

Date Posted: October 28, 2020



Motorists Urged to Watch Out for Deer Crossing Roadways

Date Posted: October 28, 2020



Antes de las elecciones, la Fiscal General Jennings les recuerda a los votantes de sus derechos y responsabilidades.

Date Posted: October 27, 2020



Ahead of Election Day, Attorney General Jennings reminds voters of rights and responsibilities

Date Posted: October 27, 2020



Workers’ Comp. Insurance Rates Drop for Fourth Consecutive Year

Date Posted: October 27, 2020



October 27, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing

Date Posted: October 26, 2020



State of Delaware Announces Early Childhood Education Updates

Date Posted: October 26, 2020



DOJ secures Manafort and Gates-connected entity dissolutions

Date Posted: October 26, 2020



Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

Date Posted: October 26, 2020



U.S. Coast Guard, DNREC Recover 55 Tons of Oiled Debris

Date Posted: October 26, 2020



Governor Carney Announces Compassionate Champion Award Recipients

Date Posted: October 23, 2020



Attorney General Jennings’ statement on Purdue Pharma plea agreement

Date Posted: October 23, 2020



Revenue Announces Decrease in HSCA Rate

Date Posted: October 23, 2020



Weekly COVID-19 Update – October 23, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Increase

Date Posted: October 23, 2020



Public Comment Open, Transcript and Presentation Available on Proposed Plastic Bag Ban Regulations

Date Posted: October 23, 2020



Oil Spill Cleanup of Delaware Bay Coastline Intensifies Today With Additional Resources Deployed

Date Posted: October 23, 2020



Deadline for Second Round of TIIF Grant Application Approaching

Date Posted: October 22, 2020



Trout Stocked in White Clay Creek for Fall Fishing

Date Posted: October 22, 2020



Unified Command, Incident Command Post Established for Oil Cleanup Efforts on Delaware Shore

Date Posted: October 21, 2020



COVID Alert DE Surpasses 50,000 Downloads of App

Date Posted: October 20, 2020



Governor Carney Announces Health Care Relief Fund

Date Posted: October 20, 2020



DNREC Continues Working to Assess and Clean Up Oil Spill in Delaware Bay and Southern Beaches

Date Posted: October 20, 2020



Victrola Museum’s virtual Halloween program on Oct. 30, 2020

Date Posted: October 20, 2020



October 20, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing

Date Posted: October 20, 2020



DNREC Emergency Response Working to Control Oil Spill That Washed Ashore at Broadkill Beach

Date Posted: October 19, 2020



Deadline Extended until October 25 for Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards

Date Posted: October 19, 2020



Delaware Announces Grant Program for Contract Poultry Growers Impacted by COVID-19

Date Posted: October 19, 2020



Governor Carney Authorizes Delaware National Guard Cybersecurity Squadron to Support 2020 Election

Date Posted: October 16, 2020



Weekly COVID-19 Update Oct. 16, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Continue to Increase

Date Posted: October 16, 2020



DSHA Celebrates Grand Opening of Splash Laundromat, Presents DDD Rebate Check

Date Posted: October 16, 2020



Governor Carney Announces Expansion of DE Relief Small Business Program to $150M

Date Posted: October 15, 2020



GACEC Newsletter Features Middletown Teenager

Date Posted: October 15, 2020



State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro Partner for a Fraud Town Hall

Date Posted: October 14, 2020



“Civil War Band of Brothers” virtual program from The Old State House on Oct. 22, 2020

Date Posted: October 14, 2020



Beebe Healthcare Partners with Lewes Public Library, Delaware Libraries to Support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Date Posted: October 14, 2020



Delaware Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art Winners Announced

Date Posted: October 14, 2020



Red Clay’s Kimberly Stock named 2021 Delaware Teacher of the Year

Date Posted: October 13, 2020



Overdose Medication Distribution Planned For Smyrna Wednesday

Date Posted: October 13, 2020



Gov. Carney: Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, DE NAACP Agreement Makes Significant Investment in DE Schools

Date Posted: October 12, 2020



Update to Lower and Higher Authority Appeals Deadlines

Date Posted: October 12, 2020



October 13, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing

Date Posted: October 12, 2020



Delaware Cancer Mortality Rates Decrease Between 2002-2006 & 2012-2016; Improvements Among Specific Races, Ethnicities

Date Posted: October 12, 2020



Learn about the History of Disability in the Delaware Disability History and Awareness Month

Date Posted: October 12, 2020



Kent/Sussex 911 restored for AT&T customers

Date Posted: October 11, 2020



AT&T 911 cell outage in Kent & Sussex Counties

Date Posted: October 11, 2020



Nominations Open for Governor’s Volunteer Awards; Deadline is Oct. 18

Date Posted: October 10, 2020



Weekly Update Oct. 9: New Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain Updated in Delaware

Date Posted: October 9, 2020



Office of Highway Safety Launches Operation Crash Reduction & “New” ArriveAliveDE.com

Date Posted: October 8, 2020



Laurel Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty

Date Posted: October 8, 2020



Delaware Division of the Arts Welcomes Public Input on Strategic Plan

Date Posted: October 8, 2020



Smokey visits St. Anne’s School for Fire Prevention Week

Date Posted: October 7, 2020



Delawareans Have More Options When Disposing of Unwanted Medications

Date Posted: October 6, 2020



Dover man indicted on two felonies after flashing gun at political rally

Date Posted: October 6, 2020



NC City Police Department Earns State Accreditation

Date Posted: October 6, 2020

