November 17, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: November 16, 2020
20 District/Charter Educational Support Professionals of the Year honored, one to be named state winner
Date Posted: November 16, 2020
Delaware Finalist for International Insurance Domicile of the Year
Date Posted: November 16, 2020
Delaware Division of Public Health Announces Data Breach Incident
Date Posted: November 15, 2020
Relief Fund’s Community Resiliency Fund Applications Due Nov. 15
Date Posted: November 14, 2020
Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: November 13, 2020
Weekly COVID-19 Update-Nov. 13, 2020: New Daily Cases Continue to Spike; Hospitalizations, Deaths Continue to Increase
Date Posted: November 13, 2020
Unified Command For Oil Incident Along Delaware, Maryland Beaches Suspends Cleanup Operations
Date Posted: November 13, 2020
AG Jennings calls on Barr to reverse new policy that “will erode the public’s confidence in the 2020 election”
Date Posted: November 13, 2020
Governor Carney, DPH Announce Testing Partnership with Nemours, Pediatric Care Providers across Delaware
Date Posted: November 13, 2020
Secretary of State Bullock Sends Dawali Greetings and Well Wishes
Date Posted: November 13, 2020
Deadline Set For Applying To DE Relief Grant Program
Date Posted: November 12, 2020
DNREC Issues Croda NOV for Air Quality Permit Violations
Date Posted: November 12, 2020
Delaware Joins the ALL-IN Foster Adoption Challenge
Date Posted: November 12, 2020
Delaware Public Health Officials Confirm First Flu Case of the 2020-2021 Season
Date Posted: November 12, 2020
DNREC to Break Ground on Killens Pond Elevated Walkway
Date Posted: November 12, 2020
Delaware Veterans Day 2020
Date Posted: November 10, 2020
More Delaware Beaches are Cleared of Oily Debris
Date Posted: November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: November 10, 2020
DNREC Natural Resources Police Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Delaware Children
Date Posted: November 10, 2020
Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: November 9, 2020
Weekly COVID-19 Update – Nov. 6, 2020: Delaware Sees Highest Single-Day Total of New Cases Since Height of Pandemic
Date Posted: November 6, 2020
Attorney General Jennings Secures Relief for Investors in Real Estate Joint Venture
Date Posted: November 6, 2020
Reminder: FY 2022 Budget Hearings To Be Held Virtually Nov 9 – 20
Date Posted: November 6, 2020
Governor Carney Issues Second Revision to Omnibus COVID-19 Order
Date Posted: November 5, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Nominations to Key Administration Posts
Date Posted: November 5, 2020
Some Southern Delaware, Maryland Beaches Cleared of Oily Debris, Tar Balls
Date Posted: November 5, 2020
Del. Museums Sponsor Three Virtual-Programs During November
Date Posted: November 4, 2020
Delaware Emitirá Beneficios de Emergencia Para Octubre a los Hogares Elegibles de SNAP, TANF, y Asistencia General
Date Posted: November 4, 2020
Statement from Attorney General Jennings on passing of Elaine and Wayne Manlove
Date Posted: November 3, 2020
November 03, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: November 2, 2020
Child and Adult Care Food Program offers meal reimbursement
Date Posted: November 2, 2020
Unified Command for Delaware Coastal Oil Spill Assesses Cleanup Effort and Smaller Remaining Tar Balls on Beaches
Date Posted: November 2, 2020
Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: November 1, 2020
Enrollment Open For Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace
Date Posted: November 1, 2020
URGENT: Get Your Ballot In!
Date Posted: October 31, 2020
Weekly COVID-19 Update – Oct. 30, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Increase
Date Posted: October 30, 2020
DNREC Extends Public Comment Period 30 Days for Diamond State Port Corp.’s Proposed Container Port
Date Posted: October 30, 2020
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: October 30, 2020
Delaware, New Jersey, and Rhode Island Announce Coordination on COVID-19 Testing Guidance
Date Posted: October 30, 2020
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits for October to Eligible SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance Households
Date Posted: October 30, 2020
Additional Delaware Hunting Seasons Open in November
Date Posted: October 30, 2020
Kent County added to Delaware’s spotted lanternfly quarantine
Date Posted: October 29, 2020
Virtual Halloween Costume Contest
Date Posted: October 29, 2020
Cleanup Operation Extends from Upper Delaware Bay to Ocean City, Md.
Date Posted: October 28, 2020
OMB to Hold FY 2022 Online Budget Hearings November 9 -20
Date Posted: October 28, 2020
Expanded eligibility and increased funding for hardest-hit industries now part of DE Relief Grants
Date Posted: October 28, 2020
Motorists Urged to Watch Out for Deer Crossing Roadways
Date Posted: October 28, 2020
Antes de las elecciones, la Fiscal General Jennings les recuerda a los votantes de sus derechos y responsabilidades.
Date Posted: October 27, 2020
Ahead of Election Day, Attorney General Jennings reminds voters of rights and responsibilities
Date Posted: October 27, 2020
Workers’ Comp. Insurance Rates Drop for Fourth Consecutive Year
Date Posted: October 27, 2020
October 27, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: October 26, 2020
State of Delaware Announces Early Childhood Education Updates
Date Posted: October 26, 2020
DOJ secures Manafort and Gates-connected entity dissolutions
Date Posted: October 26, 2020
Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: October 26, 2020
U.S. Coast Guard, DNREC Recover 55 Tons of Oiled Debris
Date Posted: October 26, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Compassionate Champion Award Recipients
Date Posted: October 23, 2020
Attorney General Jennings’ statement on Purdue Pharma plea agreement
Date Posted: October 23, 2020
Revenue Announces Decrease in HSCA Rate
Date Posted: October 23, 2020
Weekly COVID-19 Update – October 23, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Increase
Date Posted: October 23, 2020
Public Comment Open, Transcript and Presentation Available on Proposed Plastic Bag Ban Regulations
Date Posted: October 23, 2020
Oil Spill Cleanup of Delaware Bay Coastline Intensifies Today With Additional Resources Deployed
Date Posted: October 23, 2020
Deadline for Second Round of TIIF Grant Application Approaching
Date Posted: October 22, 2020
Trout Stocked in White Clay Creek for Fall Fishing
Date Posted: October 22, 2020
Unified Command, Incident Command Post Established for Oil Cleanup Efforts on Delaware Shore
Date Posted: October 21, 2020
COVID Alert DE Surpasses 50,000 Downloads of App
Date Posted: October 20, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Health Care Relief Fund
Date Posted: October 20, 2020
DNREC Continues Working to Assess and Clean Up Oil Spill in Delaware Bay and Southern Beaches
Date Posted: October 20, 2020
Victrola Museum’s virtual Halloween program on Oct. 30, 2020
Date Posted: October 20, 2020
October 20, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: October 20, 2020
DNREC Emergency Response Working to Control Oil Spill That Washed Ashore at Broadkill Beach
Date Posted: October 19, 2020
Deadline Extended until October 25 for Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards
Date Posted: October 19, 2020
Delaware Announces Grant Program for Contract Poultry Growers Impacted by COVID-19
Date Posted: October 19, 2020
Governor Carney Authorizes Delaware National Guard Cybersecurity Squadron to Support 2020 Election
Date Posted: October 16, 2020
Weekly COVID-19 Update Oct. 16, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Continue to Increase
Date Posted: October 16, 2020
DSHA Celebrates Grand Opening of Splash Laundromat, Presents DDD Rebate Check
Date Posted: October 16, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Expansion of DE Relief Small Business Program to $150M
Date Posted: October 15, 2020
GACEC Newsletter Features Middletown Teenager
Date Posted: October 15, 2020
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro Partner for a Fraud Town Hall
Date Posted: October 14, 2020
“Civil War Band of Brothers” virtual program from The Old State House on Oct. 22, 2020
Date Posted: October 14, 2020
Beebe Healthcare Partners with Lewes Public Library, Delaware Libraries to Support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Date Posted: October 14, 2020
Delaware Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art Winners Announced
Date Posted: October 14, 2020
Red Clay’s Kimberly Stock named 2021 Delaware Teacher of the Year
Date Posted: October 13, 2020
Overdose Medication Distribution Planned For Smyrna Wednesday
Date Posted: October 13, 2020
Gov. Carney: Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, DE NAACP Agreement Makes Significant Investment in DE Schools
Date Posted: October 12, 2020
Update to Lower and Higher Authority Appeals Deadlines
Date Posted: October 12, 2020
October 13, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: October 12, 2020
Delaware Cancer Mortality Rates Decrease Between 2002-2006 & 2012-2016; Improvements Among Specific Races, Ethnicities
Date Posted: October 12, 2020
Learn about the History of Disability in the Delaware Disability History and Awareness Month
Date Posted: October 12, 2020
Kent/Sussex 911 restored for AT&T customers
Date Posted: October 11, 2020
AT&T 911 cell outage in Kent & Sussex Counties
Date Posted: October 11, 2020
Nominations Open for Governor’s Volunteer Awards; Deadline is Oct. 18
Date Posted: October 10, 2020
Weekly Update Oct. 9: New Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain Updated in Delaware
Date Posted: October 9, 2020
Office of Highway Safety Launches Operation Crash Reduction & “New” ArriveAliveDE.com
Date Posted: October 8, 2020
Laurel Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty
Date Posted: October 8, 2020
Delaware Division of the Arts Welcomes Public Input on Strategic Plan
Date Posted: October 8, 2020
Smokey visits St. Anne’s School for Fire Prevention Week
Date Posted: October 7, 2020
Delawareans Have More Options When Disposing of Unwanted Medications
Date Posted: October 6, 2020
Dover man indicted on two felonies after flashing gun at political rally
Date Posted: October 6, 2020
NC City Police Department Earns State Accreditation
Date Posted: October 6, 2020
