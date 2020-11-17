martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
REPUBLIC OF SOUTH SUDAN : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT…

PURSUING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE SAHEL

CINA: L’ACCORDO COMMERCIALE ASIATICO (RCEP) MOSTRA CHE LA POLITICA CINESE DI BIDEN…

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS BRIEFING TO TRAVELING PRESS

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 16 NOVEMBER 2020

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON

CALABRIA, LEGA: DOPO ZUCCATELLI ARRIVA DI NUOVO STRADA CON RUOLI INDEFINITI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN

NOVEMBER 17, 2020: COVID-19 BRIEFING

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), mar 17 novembre 2020

November 17, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: November 16, 2020


20 District/Charter Educational Support Professionals of the Year honored, one to be named state winner
Date Posted: November 16, 2020

European Captive Awards Shortlisted International Domicile of the Year: Delaware
Delaware Finalist for International Insurance Domicile of the Year
Date Posted: November 16, 2020


Delaware Division of Public Health Announces Data Breach Incident
Date Posted: November 15, 2020


Relief Fund’s Community Resiliency Fund Applications Due Nov. 15
Date Posted: November 14, 2020


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: November 13, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update-Nov. 13, 2020: New Daily Cases Continue to Spike; Hospitalizations, Deaths Continue to Increase
Date Posted: November 13, 2020


Unified Command For Oil Incident Along Delaware, Maryland Beaches Suspends Cleanup Operations
Date Posted: November 13, 2020


AG Jennings calls on Barr to reverse new policy that “will erode the public’s confidence in the 2020 election”
Date Posted: November 13, 2020


Governor Carney, DPH Announce Testing Partnership with Nemours, Pediatric Care Providers across Delaware
Date Posted: November 13, 2020


Secretary of State Bullock Sends Dawali Greetings and Well Wishes
Date Posted: November 13, 2020


Deadline Set For Applying To DE Relief Grant Program
Date Posted: November 12, 2020


DNREC Issues Croda NOV for Air Quality Permit Violations
Date Posted: November 12, 2020


Delaware Joins the ALL-IN Foster Adoption Challenge
Date Posted: November 12, 2020


Delaware Public Health Officials Confirm First Flu Case of the 2020-2021 Season
Date Posted: November 12, 2020


DNREC to Break Ground on Killens Pond Elevated Walkway
Date Posted: November 12, 2020

Picture of Veterans Saluting the American Flag
Delaware Veterans Day 2020
Date Posted: November 10, 2020


More Delaware Beaches are Cleared of Oily Debris
Date Posted: November 10, 2020


November 10, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: November 10, 2020


DNREC Natural Resources Police Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Delaware Children
Date Posted: November 10, 2020


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: November 9, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update – Nov. 6, 2020: Delaware Sees Highest Single-Day Total of New Cases Since Height of Pandemic
Date Posted: November 6, 2020


Attorney General Jennings Secures Relief for Investors in Real Estate Joint Venture
Date Posted: November 6, 2020


Reminder: FY 2022 Budget Hearings To Be Held Virtually Nov 9 – 20
Date Posted: November 6, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Second Revision to Omnibus COVID-19 Order
Date Posted: November 5, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Nominations to Key Administration Posts
Date Posted: November 5, 2020


Some Southern Delaware, Maryland Beaches Cleared of Oily Debris, Tar Balls
Date Posted: November 5, 2020

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
Del. Museums Sponsor Three Virtual-Programs During November
Date Posted: November 4, 2020


Delaware Emitirá Beneficios de Emergencia Para Octubre a los Hogares Elegibles de SNAP, TANF, y Asistencia General
Date Posted: November 4, 2020


Statement from Attorney General Jennings on passing of Elaine and Wayne Manlove
Date Posted: November 3, 2020


November 03, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: November 2, 2020


Child and Adult Care Food Program offers meal reimbursement
Date Posted: November 2, 2020


Unified Command for Delaware Coastal Oil Spill Assesses Cleanup Effort and Smaller Remaining Tar Balls on Beaches
Date Posted: November 2, 2020


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites 
Date Posted: November 1, 2020


Enrollment Open For Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace
Date Posted: November 1, 2020

Drop your voted ballot in the ballot drop box.
URGENT: Get Your Ballot In!
Date Posted: October 31, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update – Oct. 30, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Increase
Date Posted: October 30, 2020


DNREC Extends Public Comment Period 30 Days for Diamond State Port Corp.’s Proposed Container Port
Date Posted: October 30, 2020

Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: October 30, 2020


Delaware, New Jersey, and Rhode Island Announce Coordination on COVID-19 Testing Guidance
Date Posted: October 30, 2020


Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits for October to Eligible SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance Households
Date Posted: October 30, 2020


Additional Delaware Hunting Seasons Open in November
Date Posted: October 30, 2020

On October 1, 2020, Delaware added Kent County to the Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine that already included all of New Castle County.
Kent County added to Delaware’s spotted lanternfly quarantine
Date Posted: October 29, 2020


Virtual Halloween Costume Contest
Date Posted: October 29, 2020


Cleanup Operation Extends from Upper Delaware Bay to Ocean City, Md.
Date Posted: October 28, 2020


OMB to Hold FY 2022 Online Budget Hearings November 9 -20
Date Posted: October 28, 2020


Expanded eligibility and increased funding for hardest-hit industries now part of DE Relief Grants
Date Posted: October 28, 2020


Motorists Urged to Watch Out for Deer Crossing Roadways
Date Posted: October 28, 2020


Antes de las elecciones, la Fiscal General Jennings les recuerda a los votantes de sus derechos y responsabilidades.
Date Posted: October 27, 2020


Ahead of Election Day, Attorney General Jennings reminds voters of rights and responsibilities
Date Posted: October 27, 2020

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware
Workers’ Comp. Insurance Rates Drop for Fourth Consecutive Year
Date Posted: October 27, 2020


October 27, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: October 26, 2020


State of Delaware Announces Early Childhood Education Updates
Date Posted: October 26, 2020


DOJ secures Manafort and Gates-connected entity dissolutions
Date Posted: October 26, 2020


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: October 26, 2020


U.S. Coast Guard, DNREC Recover 55 Tons of Oiled Debris
Date Posted: October 26, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Compassionate Champion Award Recipients
Date Posted: October 23, 2020


Attorney General Jennings’ statement on Purdue Pharma plea agreement
Date Posted: October 23, 2020

Picture of the Delaware Division of Revenue logo
Revenue Announces Decrease in HSCA Rate
Date Posted: October 23, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update – October 23, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Increase
Date Posted: October 23, 2020


Public Comment Open, Transcript and Presentation Available on Proposed Plastic Bag Ban Regulations
Date Posted: October 23, 2020


Oil Spill Cleanup of Delaware Bay Coastline Intensifies Today With Additional Resources Deployed
Date Posted: October 23, 2020


Deadline for Second Round of TIIF Grant Application Approaching
Date Posted: October 22, 2020


Trout Stocked in White Clay Creek for Fall Fishing
Date Posted: October 22, 2020


Unified Command, Incident Command Post Established for Oil Cleanup Efforts on Delaware Shore
Date Posted: October 21, 2020


COVID Alert DE Surpasses 50,000 Downloads of App
Date Posted: October 20, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Health Care Relief Fund 
Date Posted: October 20, 2020


DNREC Continues Working to Assess and Clean Up Oil Spill in Delaware Bay and Southern Beaches
Date Posted: October 20, 2020

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
Victrola Museum’s virtual Halloween program on Oct. 30, 2020
Date Posted: October 20, 2020


October 20, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: October 20, 2020


DNREC Emergency Response Working to Control Oil Spill That Washed Ashore at Broadkill Beach
Date Posted: October 19, 2020


Deadline Extended until October 25 for Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards
Date Posted: October 19, 2020


Delaware Announces Grant Program for Contract Poultry Growers Impacted by COVID-19
Date Posted: October 19, 2020

Governor Carney Authorizes Delaware National Guard Cybersecurity Squadron to Support 2020 Election
Date Posted: October 16, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update Oct. 16, 2020: New Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated; Deaths Continue to Increase
Date Posted: October 16, 2020


DSHA Celebrates Grand Opening of Splash Laundromat, Presents DDD Rebate Check
Date Posted: October 16, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Expansion of DE Relief Small Business Program to $150M
Date Posted: October 15, 2020

Kayla Kosmalski
GACEC Newsletter Features Middletown Teenager
Date Posted: October 15, 2020


State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro Partner for a Fraud Town Hall
Date Posted: October 14, 2020

Photo of re-enactors portraying the fighting at the Sunken Road during the Battle of Antietam.
“Civil War Band of Brothers” virtual program from The Old State House on Oct. 22, 2020
Date Posted: October 14, 2020


Beebe Healthcare Partners with Lewes Public Library, Delaware Libraries to Support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Date Posted: October 14, 2020


Delaware Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art Winners Announced
Date Posted: October 14, 2020


Red Clay’s Kimberly Stock named 2021 Delaware Teacher of the Year
Date Posted: October 13, 2020

Overdose prevention training flyer
Overdose Medication Distribution Planned For Smyrna Wednesday
Date Posted: October 13, 2020


Gov. Carney: Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, DE NAACP Agreement Makes Significant Investment in DE Schools
Date Posted: October 12, 2020


Update to Lower and Higher Authority Appeals Deadlines
Date Posted: October 12, 2020


October 13, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: October 12, 2020


Delaware Cancer Mortality Rates Decrease Between 2002-2006 & 2012-2016; Improvements Among Specific Races, Ethnicities
Date Posted: October 12, 2020


Learn about the History of Disability  in the Delaware Disability History and Awareness Month
Date Posted: October 12, 2020


Kent/Sussex 911 restored for AT&T customers
Date Posted: October 11, 2020


AT&T 911 cell outage in Kent & Sussex Counties
Date Posted: October 11, 2020


Nominations Open for Governor’s Volunteer Awards; Deadline is Oct. 18
Date Posted: October 10, 2020


Weekly Update Oct. 9: New Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain Updated in Delaware
Date Posted: October 9, 2020


Office of Highway Safety Launches Operation Crash Reduction & “New” ArriveAliveDE.com
Date Posted: October 8, 2020


Laurel Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty
Date Posted: October 8, 2020


Delaware Division of the Arts Welcomes Public Input on Strategic Plan
Date Posted: October 8, 2020

Smokey Bear at St. Anne's 2
Smokey visits St. Anne’s School for Fire Prevention Week
Date Posted: October 7, 2020


Delawareans Have More Options When Disposing of Unwanted Medications
Date Posted: October 6, 2020


Dover man indicted on two felonies after flashing gun at political rally
Date Posted: October 6, 2020


NC City Police Department Earns State Accreditation
Date Posted: October 6, 2020

