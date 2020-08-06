NOVEL TETRAHEDRAL COBALT(II) SILANETHIOLATES: STRUCTURES AND MAGNETISM

Three heteroleptic complexes of Co( II ) tri-tert-butoxysilanethiolates have been synthesized with piperidine [Co{SSi(OtBu) 3 } 2 (ppd) 2 ] 1, piperazine [Co{SSi(OtBu) 3 } 2 (NH 3 )] 2 (μ-ppz)·2CH 3 CN 2, and N-ethylimidazole [Co{SSi(OtBu) 3 } 2 (etim) 2 ] 3. The complexes have been characterized by a single-crystal X-ray, revealing their tetrahedral geometry on Co( II ) coordinated by two nitrogen and two sulfur atoms. Complexes 1 and 3 are mononuclear, whereas 2 is binuclear. The spectral properties and thermal properties of 1–3 complexes were established by FTIR spectroscopy for solid samples and TGA. The magnetic properties of complexes 1, 2, and 3 have been investigated by static magnetic measurements and X-band EPR spectroscopy. These studies have shown that 1 and 3, regardless of the similarity in structure of CoN 2 S 2 cores, demonstrate different types of local magnetic anisotropy. Magnetic investigations of 2 reveal the presence of weak antiferromagnetic intra-molecular Co( II )–Co( II ) interactions that are strongly influenced by the local magnetic anisotropy of individual Co( II ) ions.