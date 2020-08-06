giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
NOVEL TETRAHEDRAL COBALT(II) SILANETHIOLATES: STRUCTURES AND MAGNETISM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020

Three heteroleptic complexes of Co(II) tri-tert-butoxysilanethiolates have been synthesized with piperidine [Co{SSi(OtBu)3}2(ppd)2] 1, piperazine [Co{SSi(OtBu)3}2(NH3)]2(μ-ppz)·2CH3CN 2, and N-ethylimidazole [Co{SSi(OtBu)3}2(etim)2] 3. The complexes have been characterized by a single-crystal X-ray, revealing their tetrahedral geometry on Co(II) coordinated by two nitrogen and two sulfur atoms. Complexes 1 and 3 are mononuclear, whereas 2 is binuclear. The spectral properties and thermal properties of 1–3 complexes were established by FTIR spectroscopy for solid samples and TGA. The magnetic properties of complexes 1, 2, and 3 have been investigated by static magnetic measurements and X-band EPR spectroscopy. These studies have shown that 1 and 3, regardless of the similarity in structure of CoN2S2 cores, demonstrate different types of local magnetic anisotropy. Magnetic investigations of 2 reveal the presence of weak antiferromagnetic intra-molecular Co(II)–Co(II) interactions that are strongly influenced by the local magnetic anisotropy of individual Co(II) ions.

Graphical abstract: Novel tetrahedral cobalt(ii) silanethiolates: structures and magnetism

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/hMNsfpD555Q/D0RA06036D

NOVEL TETRAHEDRAL COBALT(II) SILANETHIOLATES: STRUCTURES AND MAGNETISM

