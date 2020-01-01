NOVEL SYNTHESIS OF YVO4:LN3+ (LN= EU, SM, AND DY) POROUS/HOLLOW SUBMICRO-ELLIPSOIDS AND LUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES

Facile and green synthesis of novel structured inorganic micro/nanocrystals is prospective in the field of functional materials. Herein, uniform porous/hollow YVO4 submicro-ellipsoids have been developed via a surfactant-free and one-pot aqueous-based strategy using Y2(OH)5NO3•nH2O (LYH) as precursor. We proposed a possible morphological evolution mechanism related to quick assembly and a following Ostwald ripening process based on a series of time-dependent investigations. Besides, we proposed a possible transformation process from LYH to YVO4 on the basis of the high structural matching between [001]LYH and [110]YVO4. Furthermore, we also found that the successful synthesis of porous/hollow YVO4 ellipsoids was remarkably depended on the precise tuning of the reaction parameters (reaction temperature, pH value, and Na+ concentration). In addition, multicolor down-conversion emissions were realized through lanthanide ions (Ln3+: Eu3+, Sm3+, and Dy3+) doping. The as-synthesized porous/hollow products may be ideal candidates for bio-/energy-related applications.