NOVEL RU NANOPARTICLES CATALYSTS FOR CATALYTIC TRANSFER HYDROGENATION OF BIOMASS-DERIVED FURANIC COMPOUNDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Catalytic transfer hydrogenation (CTH) reaction was investigated for reductive boosting of biomass-derived furanic compounds to obtain high quality liquid biofuels. CTH of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) to 2,5-dimethylfuran (DMF) and furfural to 2-methylfuran (MF) were thoroughly studied over Ru, Pd, Au, Pt, Ni, Rh and Cu metal catalysts supported on nitrogen-doped mesoporous carbons (NMC’s), by utilizing 2-propanol as source of hydrogen. Structural characteristics of the materials were examined by employing various physico-chemical methods such as XRD, N2-sorption, CHN analysis, XPS, FT-IR, H2-TPR, TEM, CO2-TPD, ICP-OES, Raman spectroscopy, etc. The influence of N-content, basicity of catalyst, reaction temperature, hydrogen donor, nature of catalyst support and transition metal were systematically investigated with regard to substrate conversions and product yields. The correlation between N-content (wt%) of the catalysts with Ru nanoparticles size (nm) and turnover frequency (h-1) is also discuss. Highly dispersed Ru nanoparticles (1.9 nm) supported on NMC displayed an admirable catalytic performance in CTH for conversion of HMF to DMF and furfural to MF. Catalyst Ru-NMC with good N-content (11.4 wt%) gave 84 and 87 mol% yield of DMF and MF, respectively with 2-propanol as source of hydrogen under mild reaction conditions. In addition, this catalyst demonstrated marvellous recyclability. The better catalytic activity of Ru-NMC catalyst in CTH of HMF and furfural is credited to the small size of Ru metal nanoparticles (1.9 nm), high N-content, superior metal-support interaction and mesoporous framework of catalyst.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00361A