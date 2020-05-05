martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
NOVEL RATIOMETRIC ELECTROCHEMICAL SENSOR FOR NO-WASH DETECTION OF FLUORENE-9-BISPHENOL BASED ON COMBINING CON NANOARRAYS WITH MOLECULARLY IMPRINTED POLYMERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

Analyst, 2020, 145,3320-3328
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00345J, Paper
Zhaoyi Liu, Yong Zhang, Bing Li, Xiang Ren, Hongmin Ma, Qin Wei
A ratiometric molecularly imprinted polymers electrochemical sensor was fabricated based on the direct electrochemical oxidation of BHPF on CoN nanoarray electrode.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/9M8IHz8cGJo/D0AN00345J

