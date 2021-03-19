venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
NOVEL ENZYME-FUNCTIONALIZED COVALENT ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS FOR COLORIMETRIC SENSING OF GLUCOSE IN BODY FLUIDS AND DRINKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00314C, Research Article
Jieyu Yue, Xiuli Ding, Ling Wang, Run Yang, Jing-Shu Bi, Yawei Song, Peng Yang, Yu Ma, Bo Tang
Covalent organic frameworks (COFs) have been promising platforms for enzyme immobilization. However, whether from the perspective of structural design or functional expansion, more enzyme-COFs composite materials, which combine the advantages…
