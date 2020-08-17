lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
NOVEL COUMARIN-CHITOSAN FLUORESCENT HYDROGEL FOR SELECTIVE IDENTIFICATION OF FE2+ IN AQUEOUS SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020

Some new chitosan-based fluorescent hydrogels have been successfully prepared by coumarin derivatives being grafted onto chitosan via Schiff base forming reaction or acid amine condensation reaction. It is worth noting that hydrogels synthesized by Schiff base forming reaction can be used as a good fluorescent sensor for the selective recognition, detection and adsorption of Fe2+ ions in aqueous solution. Among them, the adsorption efficiency of 1g fluorescent hydrogel to Fe2+ ions can reach 63.2mg. In addition, after being further modified, hydrogels still retain the ability to identify and adsorb Fe2+. Therefore, this probe optimizes the synthetic route of chitosan-based fluorescent sensors and expands the practical application value of fluorescent hydrogels.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/Y5HKgdFznO8/D0PY00802H

