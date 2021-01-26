martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
NOVEL ANILINO QUINAZOLINE-BASED EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITORS FOR TREATMENT OF NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Biomater. Sci., 2021, 9,443-455
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM00293C, Paper
Lili Yang, Shanshan Liu, Jingjing Chu, Shuang Miao, Kai Wang, Qingwei Zhang, Yingyi Wang, Yadi Xiao, Lina Wu, Yang Liu, Longjian Yu, Caihong Yu, Xiang Liu, Mingxing Ke, Zhen Cheng, Xilin Sun
The two novel anilino quinazoline-based EGFR-TKIs have promising anti-tumor activity and limited hepatotoxicity, representing excellent candidates for combating the NSCLC.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D0BM00293C

