NOVATEK’s Board Recommends 1H 2020 Dividend

Moscow, 25 August 2020. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of PAO NOVATEK

(“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”) discussed the Company’s financial and operational

results for the First Half 2020 and decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders (“EGM”) on 30 September 2020 in the form of absentee voting, with the following

agenda:

1. On the payment of interim dividends for the First Half 2020.

The Board recommends the EGM to approve the proposed interim dividend payment for the First

Half 2020 in the amount of RR 35,889,136,920, which amounts corresponds to the payment of

RR 11.82 per one ordinary share or RR 118.20 per one GDR.

The list of persons entitled to take part in NOVATEK’s EGM will be compiled as of 7 September

2020. The Board recommended to compile the list of persons entitled to receive dividends as of

12 October 2020.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered

the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the

Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and

liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are

concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s

largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas

production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint

stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are

listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under

the ticker symbol «NVTK».

