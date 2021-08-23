[][NOVATEK’s Announcement]

(AGENPARL) – lun 23 agosto 2021 [Adobe Systems]

Moscow, 23 August 2021. PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”) regrets to announce that Viktor Orlov, a member of NOVATEK’s Board of Directors, has passed away at the age of 81.

Viktor Orlov was an outstanding Russian geologist, who rose from a coal mine worker to the Minister of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation and, subsequently, a member of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, as well as President of the Russian Geological Society.

For many decades, Mr. Orlov effectively headed work on forecasting, prospecting, exploration, and evaluation of mineral reserves, supervised all types of exploration works in 20 regions and five republics of Russia, and was among the discoverers of new fields. Mr. Orlov was the author of a new economic mechanism, representing the prototype for transiting the domestic geological exploration industry to adopt free market principles at the end of the 80s. Viktor Orlov’s contribution to the legislative formation and development of the geological industry is significant, and on his initiative and with his direct participation, a number of Russian federal laws have been developed.

The professional and public merits bestowed on Mr. Orlov throughout his distinguished career were numerous, and included “Honored Geologist”, “Laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation in the Field of Science and Technology”, holder of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, IV degree, and the Order of Honor.

“For the past seven years, Viktor Orlov has put his wealth of knowledge and experience into the formation of NOVATEK’s development strategy working on the Board of Directors and its committees,” noted Leonid V. Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board, “His dedication, energy, professionalism and his inexhaustible desire to introduce innovations in the geological industry served as an invaluable example for our employees. The bright memory of Viktor Orlov, our respected colleague, like-minded and faithful friend, a strong and courageous person, will forever remain in the hearts of the members of the Board of Directors, the Management Board and the entire NOVATEK’s team.”

