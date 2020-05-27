NOVATEK PRESS-RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 maggio 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOVATEK Signed Cooperation Agreement with Murmansk Region

Moscow, 27 May 2020. PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK”) announced today that the Chairman

of the Management Board, Leonid Mikhelson and the Governor of the Murmansk Region,

Andrey Chibis signed a long-term Agreement on Cooperation (“Agreement”) covering social

and economic development in the Murmansk region.

According to the Agreement, the Parties intend to cooperate in creating a favorable investment

climate and attracting investments to the Murmansk region. The Agreement aims to develop and

implement social projects in healthcare and education, develop social and medical infrastructure,

as well as support sports, culture and art activities.

“NOVATEK is creating one of the largest economic enterprises in the Murmansk region – the

LNG Construction Center,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the

Management Board. “This represents not only an investment in the future of the Russian gas

industry and the creation of new technologies, but also the development and economic vitality in

the Murmansk region. We pay special attention to sustainable development in the regions where

we operate by creating new jobs, improving local infrastructure and implementing social

programs aimed at increasing the living standards of the people.”

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered

the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the

Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and

liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are

concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s

largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas

production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint

stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are

listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under

the ticker symbol «NVTK».

