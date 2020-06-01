NOVATEK PRESS-RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – lun 01 giugno 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LNG Tanker “Christophe de Margerie” Completes Unique Voyage along the

Northern Sea Route

Moscow, 1 June 2020. PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”) announced

today that the Arc7 ice-class LNG tanker “Christophe de Margerie” of Sovcomflot successfully

transited the Eastbound ice-covered part of the Northern Sea Route (“NSR”) and reached the

Bering Strait in only 12 days. The voyage across the NSR to the Bering Strait was 2,563 nautical

miles long.

The voyage took place before the traditional start of the summer navigation season in average

ice conditions, with the maximum ice thickness on the route reaching 1.3 meters. Eastbound

transportation of LNG along the NSR is not normally performed in May as this represents one

of the most difficult months for navigation.

The “Christophe de Margerie” left the port of Sabetta on 18 May 2020, passed the Ob Bay and a

part of the Kara Sea without ice-breaker assistance and then met with Atomflot’s nuclear

icebreaker “Yamal” (part of State Corporation ROSATOM), which escorted the tanker with ice

navigation on the Еastern part of the NSR. The tanker will deliver an LNG cargo produced at

Yamal LNG to China.

“This unique tanker voyage is the result of NOVATEK’s detailed logistics solutions, exceptional

ice performance of our Arctic LNG tanker fleet and the coordinated work of the entire team. We

are grateful to the crews of the “Christophe de Margerie” LNG tanker and the “Yamal” nuclear

icebreaker, who both demonstrated high professionalism in harsh Arctic conditions, representing

the best traditions of the Russian school of navigation,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s

Chairman of the Management Board. “We are actively working to expand the eastbound

navigation season for the NSR and looking forward to further development of State support for

this trade route by increasing icebreaking capabilities as well as full-scale navigation and

hydrographic assistance for shipping. This support allows us to significantly contribute to the

annual cargo turnover along the Northern Sea Route by implementing our large-scale LNG

projects to produce up to 70 million tons by 2030”.

***

For further information, please visit www.novatek.ru or contact:

Press Service Investor Relations

***

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered

the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the

Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and

liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are

concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s

largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas

production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint

stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are

listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under

the ticker symbol «NVTK».

🔊 Listen to this