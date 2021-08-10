(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOVATEK

Established

Representative

Office

Hanoi

August

2021.

PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”)

announced

today it has established a representative office in Hanoi, the

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

(the

“Representative

ffice”).

The Representative Office will

facilitate

NOVATEK’s

expansion in

global

markets and

provide continuous support for the Company’s

prospective

energy

projects in Vietnam.

The main

tasks of the Representative Office

will be

interact

with partners, state

owned

and private

companies

the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

define and develop new

projects

supply

LNG from NOVATEK

portfolio to the Vietnamese market.

“Vietnam offers NOVATEK th

e prospects of developing gas

related energy projects in

dynamically growing

Asian Pacific

region

” noted Leonid V.

Mikhelson, Chairman of the

Management Bo

ard, “and

is of strategic importance

for us

menting our long

delivering affordable

secure

natural gas

for many decades

a sustainable

manner.”

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017

, entered

the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the

Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and

liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s s

ubsidiaries and joint ventures are

Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s

largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas

production and approximately 15% of th

e world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint

stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are

listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under

the ticker symbol «NVTK».

