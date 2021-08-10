(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NOVATEK
Established
Representative
Office
Hanoi
August
2021.
PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”)
announced
today it has established a representative office in Hanoi, the
Socialist Republic of Vietnam
(the
“Representative
ffice”).
The Representative Office will
facilitate
NOVATEK’s
expansion in
global
markets and
provide continuous support for the Company’s
prospective
energy
projects in Vietnam.
The main
tasks of the Representative Office
will be
interact
with partners, state
owned
and private
companies
the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
define and develop new
projects
supply
LNG from NOVATEK
portfolio to the Vietnamese market.
“Vietnam offers NOVATEK th
e prospects of developing gas
related energy projects in
dynamically growing
Asian Pacific
region
” noted Leonid V.
Mikhelson, Chairman of the
Management Bo
ard, “and
is of strategic importance
for us
menting our long
delivering affordable
secure
natural gas
for many decades
a sustainable
manner.”
PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017
, entered
the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the
Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and
liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s s
ubsidiaries and joint ventures are
Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s
largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas
production and approximately 15% of th
e world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint
stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are
listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under
the ticker symbol «NVTK».