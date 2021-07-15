(AGENPARL) – gio 15 luglio 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOVATEK

Creates

Moscow,

2021.

The Board of Directors of PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the

“Company”)

resolved to create a subsidiary called

NOVATEK

LNG Fuel,

h will

construct

small

scale LNG plants,

facilitate

wholesale

markets

develop

a retail network for LNG

as a motor fuel

, as well as provide LNG

as part of the

autonomous gasification

program

in the

Russian domestic market.

NOVATEK

has been

actively developing the

production and sales of LNG as a motor fuel.

2020, the Company launched a small

scale LNG plant in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region

with a capacity of 40 thousand tons per

annum

Presently, the Company

owns 12 LNG f

ueling

stations

Russia

and plans to further expand

production and distribution network

for clean

burning fuels for transport

“We are creating a

dedicated

subsidiary to develop the domes

tic LNG fuel market

as part of

commercial

marketing strategy,”

noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the

Management Board

. “The use of LNG as a

motor

fuel can reduce

carbon

emissions

compared to

diesel

or other petrol product

, as well as significantly reduce harmful

particle

s emitted

into the

atmosphere

, which

contribute

decarbonization of the transport industry and

the protection

of the

environment

further

information

please

visit

novatek

contact:

Press Service

Investor Relations

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in

2017, entered

the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the

Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and

liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company

’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are

concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal

Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s

largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas

production and approximately 15% o

f the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint

stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are

listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under

the ticker symbol «NVT

