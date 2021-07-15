(AGENPARL) – gio 15 luglio 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NOVATEK
Creates
Moscow,
2021.
The Board of Directors of PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the
“Company”)
resolved to create a subsidiary called
NOVATEK
LNG Fuel,
h will
construct
small
scale LNG plants,
facilitate
wholesale
markets
develop
a retail network for LNG
as a motor fuel
, as well as provide LNG
as part of the
autonomous gasification
program
in the
Russian domestic market.
NOVATEK
has been
actively developing the
production and sales of LNG as a motor fuel.
2020, the Company launched a small
scale LNG plant in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region
with a capacity of 40 thousand tons per
annum
Presently, the Company
owns 12 LNG f
ueling
stations
Russia
and plans to further expand
production and distribution network
for clean
burning fuels for transport
“We are creating a
dedicated
subsidiary to develop the domes
tic LNG fuel market
as part of
commercial
marketing strategy,”
noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the
Management Board
. “The use of LNG as a
motor
fuel can reduce
carbon
emissions
compared to
diesel
or other petrol product
, as well as significantly reduce harmful
particle
s emitted
into the
atmosphere
, which
contribute
decarbonization of the transport industry and
the protection
of the
environment
further
information
please
visit
novatek
PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in
2017, entered
the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the
Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and
liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company
’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are
concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal
Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s
largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas
production and approximately 15% o
f the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint
stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are
listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under
the ticker symbol «NVT